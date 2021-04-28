Trinity Lutheran Church holds fundraiser carnival

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Emma Anthony, 4, tosses a bean bag as Laura Thom watches.

Lutheran Church and School held a celebration Saturday in Nicollet. The church held a carnival with midway games for kids, a bounce house outdoors, lunch, a bake sale, a silent auction and a pie auction.

For Micah Plocher, the pastor at the church, this was his first time at the annual event. He came to the church over the summer.

Plocher credits the school’s Christian Education Association for the work they put in organizing the event. He credited the Baumann family and Sara Enter for the work they put in.

He also thanked the many business and sponsors who kicked in items for the silent auction and donated food for the luncheon, as well as everyone who came out to support the church.

The next major church event will be May 22, in honor of Isaac Baumann, 9. The oldest child of Jared and Marissa Baumann has been fighting brain cancer, but it has now spread. The church invites the community to help the family. Instead of a sorrowful occasion, the day will be another joyous celebration.