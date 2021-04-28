Local teen initiates project to plant fruit trees in Madelia

by Michelle Van Hee

Van Hee Media Editor

Kaitlyn Kirchner attended the Madelia City Council meeting on Monday, April 12, to discuss a tree planting project she wants to implement. The council approved the project. “I have had this idea for the past couple of years and I told myself I better get going on it,” Kirchner said.

Kirchner, who is a junior at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School, lives in Madelia and is the daughter of Dr. Scott and Leah Kirchner. She also works at the bakery, Sweet! Indeed.

Kirchner enjoys gardening, cooking, playing and watching sports – especially the Minnesota Lynx – and is dedicated to community service. Among other activities, she is also part of the Fieldon Rustlers 4-H group.

However, the idea she proposed to the council to plant fruit trees around the community is hers alone and she is acting as an individual and not part of an organization. Kirchner does have quite a bit of support though.

The goal is to provide a sustainable, nutritious, environmentally friendly food source for the community for years to come by planting apple and pear trees in the Madelia Community Garden and on Madelia High School grounds. These trees could also provide an educational experience for youth to learn how to grow, harvest, preserve and compost food.

Kirchner’s other objectives for doing this include:

• Helping community members stretch their food dollars.

• Helping community members have access to nutritious food, as well as a food source for years to come, not just a one-time event.

• Helping improve the environment.

• There will be less need to ship fruit into the community.

• Trees are good for the environment.

• Helping community youth have access to hands on learning about planting and maintaining fruit trees and, eventually, preserving food.

Kirchner has a goal of planting 20 fruit trees, mostly apple with at least two different types such as: State Fair, Frostbite, Honeycrisp, Sweet Sixteen or Zestar. Pear trees varieties she has researched include: Golden Spice, Juicy Jewel, Parker, Summercrisp and Luscious.

She would plant semi-dwarf trees if possible so the fruit is more easily accessible by the public because this type are smaller and not as tall. Dwarf trees may be planted 12 feet apart, whereas standard size trees should be at least 20 feet apart. Kirchner would dig square shaped holes for the trees, because her research shows that the tree roots will establish better under those circumstances.

Kirchner provided a possible plan for where the trees could be planted at the community garden and at the high school. She is working with Madelia High School science instructor and FFA advisor Lisa Sackreiter on the high school portion of the plan.

The trees could be planted this spring or in the fall, depending on when Kirchner gets approval, funding and the details all in order.

She has four trees she grafted herself, and some donated trees to plant and has applied for a grant to fund the rest of the project. She was not asking the city for any money, only their blessing and permission to use the community garden grounds as a place for some of the trees. The community garden has a water source, so she would not need to haul any water there.

Mayor Mike Grote asked if the ash trees in the community garden area would affect the apple trees, and Kirchner said they would not be an issue for the apple trees.

There were also questions about who would care for the trees, especially since Kirchner will graduate next year. The city wanted to make sure that the trees were maintained and fallen apples cleaned up so it would not become a duty for the city staff.

She said organizations such as her 4-H club offered to help. Also, her two younger sisters are willing to be part of the long-term care team for the trees. Kirchner said Sackreiter has indicated that caring for the trees fits into the FFA curriculum and, after Kirchner graduates, Sackreiter would be open to helping to maintain and foster the program as part of the educational process for the FFA students.

Kirchner asked that, if anyone had more ideas of where she could plant other trees for the benefit of the whole community, to please let her know.