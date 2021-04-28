Kester and Pham make up new management team at Expressway

by Michelle Van Hee

Van Hee Media Editor

Wayne Kester is the new manager at Expressway. “I am retired from the military. I served for 17 years,” he shared. During that time, he was a cook and squad leader. Plus, he has a lot of experience with the food industry side of the business.

These days, Kester is living in Truman, but he ran a Jimmy John’s franchise in the Twin Cities for a little more than three years. He increased the sales at the sandwich shop from $700,000 a year to $1.5 million. “We were always busy, but my employees never saw me stressed out,” Kester said. “I was willing to make fun of myself just to keep the stress levels low and make it a fun environment for the employees and the customers. They saw me having a good time, but still working hard. I only lost one employee in three years and that was because they went to college. People wanted to work for me and I took care of them; I made them feel appreciated. I want everyone who works with me to know that I appreciate their effort and their work.” That is the attitude and the skills he is bringing to Expressway with the intention of changing the culture of the store – for the customers and employees.

Phil Pham has been working at Expressway since February and is now the new assistant manager; he will oversee the deli portion of the store. Pham is from Sioux City, Iowa, but when his mother and brother moved to Madelia three years ago, he did too. Before Expressway, Pham worked for Tony Downs and House of Print.

Pham is excited to team up with Kester, and the two have similar ideas of the changes they want to implement at Expressway. “You need to lead by example,” Pham said.

Kester and Pham also agree that providing great customer service is key to a successful business. Kester added that the whole store should be clean and presentable, but he puts particular emphasis on the parking lot/fuel area and the bathrooms. He noted that if the rest of the store looks great, but those areas are not nice, it could ruin the whole experience for the customer, and they won’t feel they had a positive experience.

“When everything is clean, the customer service feels better and the food tastes better and the whole experience is better,” Kester said.

Also, “I want us to be active in the community; maybe doing fundraising and volunteering so the community knows that we are invested in the community,” Kester said. “But first, I want to get settled and get to know my customers. We want people to come in and feel good about the store and the experience – the mom and pop local store feel.”

A few thoughts on how Kester believes Expressway should operate include: The coffee should be hot and fresh as soon as the doors open in the morning; the food should always be delicious and ready for customers who are on the go; people should always be greeted with a smile, welcomed in, thanked for their business and invited back when they leave.

Pham agreed; he said he has gotten to know some people in his time here in Madelia and is eager to continue to get to know the community and the residents.

“We are hiring. This will be a great environment to work in,” Kester stated. He plans to make Expressway a quality environment for his employees too, not just the customers. Having happy workers is a big key to creating a quality experience for the customers. Kester knows many places are hiring right now, so he wants to stand out as a work place that offers an enjoyable, fun, rewarding experience and where the employees feel valued.

“I want our employees to look forward to coming to work,” Kester said. He knows that, as a leader, he has to be willing to do the hard work. “There is no job I would expect an employee to do that I would not do,” Kester said. Running a successful store is not just about waiting on customers, it also means making food and coffee, stocking products, cleaning bathrooms and picking up trash in the parking lot; there is no job too big or too small. It all matters.

“We are excited to see where we can take this store,” Kester said. So, please visit them on the corner of Benzel Avenue and Main Street.