BPA Awards

This year Comfrey High School’s Business and Professionals Association (BPA) students competed virtually. The students from Comfrey did really well and the awards they earned have arrived for Regionals that took place in January and the State competition that took place in March.

State award winners include Mason Brown, Dylan Haugen, Allison Jensen, Megan Jensen and Jenna Thom.

Regional award winners include Megan Jensen, Dylan Haugen and Allison Jensen. Back row L-R: Kayleigh Schumann, Paige Green, Rachael Kratz, Mallory Drake, Jenna Thom, Mason Brown and Genesis Velasquez. National Virtual Competition began on Monday, April 26 and concludes Thursday, May 6. The virtual Awards Session will be on Saturday, May 8 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.