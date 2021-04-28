American Flag replaced at Hanska City Park

Because of winter weather, wind and time, the American flag in Hanska’s park got ruined.

When Travis Tauer of the Hanska City Maintenance department went to replace the flag with a new one, he discovered the rope was broken, along with a mechanism at the top of the pole. The City of Hanska does not have equipment to get up that high to do the repairs, so we had to hire a crane service. There were several complaints by the residents about the flag in it’s poor condition.

Due to spring thaw and rain, the crane was not able to get here until April 15. Travis made several attempts in the meantime to get the old, very tattered flag down, but was unsuccessful.

However, now the work has been completed and the new flag looks bright and beautiful and proud once again.