Lafayette discusses how to remove chloride from wastewater

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Work crews looked over the solar panel installation just outside of Lafayette in early March. The city reported at its April 19 meeting that the solar panels are now up and running.

There’s too much chloride in Lafayette’s wastewater, and the culprit is all those water softeners in residents’ homes.

In one of several matters discussed at previous meetings of the Lafayette City Council, Fox discussed the city’s upcoming wastewater chloride permit limits. He said the city will soon be hit by new rules tightening the amount of chloride that can be in the city’s water.

He does not know when this will happen, but once he receives the draft permit, he has 15 days to respond. He plans to apply for a 90-day extension and contact state officials for a review.

Fox said the upcoming chloride permit limit will be at 230 mg per 1iter. Current monitoring results show that Lafayette is, at an average, more than twice that, at 476 mg per 1iter.

Fox told the council that chloride is introduced in the waste stream from water softeners. There is no treatment to remove chloride, amd the state demands that it should be removed at the source. The city doesn’t have any viable options other than to build a centralized water softening plant.

USDA Rural Development offers a 75 percent grant, and the city might qualify. An engineering report would have to be completed at some point to establish possible funding options and details.

The report would have to be funded through city revenues but can be recaptured during the project if the project moves forward. Fox added that in May, projects can be put on the list to the Public Utilities Commission for future projects.

Fox added that rules are also out on lead in city water, but are on a 60-day hold. The rule focuses on lead service lines and replacement, along with updated sampling requirements and procedures.

Lafayette has one lead service line, and the property will be included in the next round of sampling in April. He added that he tried to get in touch with the property owner, but was unsuccessful.

Snow removal

The city updated its snow removal policy to state “written authorization of two city authorities, including mayor, city council personnel, and public works personnel” are required before vehicles can be towed.

The city was responding to several calls from concerned residents, and the vehicle is not moved and there is a snow furrow on their street. Fox said there is a 24-hour period after the snow removal starts for it to be completed. If someone’s car is not moved during the first cleaning, the owner needs to move it to a cleaned area before the second or final clean up later within the 24-hour guideline.

