Despite COVID, Lafayette can celebrate this summer

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Allan Fox, Lafayette’s maintenance supervisor, received a certificate from the state of Minnesota for proper operation of the wastewater treatment plant Monday. Mayor Sandie Peterson presented the award.

This summer, celebrations will be held in Lafayette’s downtown park — and just in time for that, the newly expanded park will get a makeover.

The City Council met Monday night to discuss how COVID restrictions may be lifted, allowing celebrations to be held at the Community Center for the first time in more than a year. That means Lafayette’s traditional pie socials can return, but with some restrictions.

Better still, the fun will spill out the back door onto the grass of Lafayette’s park, where families can listen to the music of the Lafayette Community Band — another tradition coming back to town.

City Clerk Sandy Burger explained the new rules for when the Community Center opens. The building will be at half capacity. If meetings are held there, seats will have to be assigned. If it’s an indoor event, such as a birthday party or a graduation, a maximum of six tables can be set up, and food must be served at the table rather than having people stand in line.

The open-area windows into the kitchen will have to remain locked, but people can still use the kitchen to cook food, she said.

Still, even with these restrictions, that opens things up. Already, two families have signed up for bridal showers in May. And that’s not all.

“Pie socials are coming up, and we will be getting the band schedule pretty soon,” she said.

For the pie and ice cream socials, only 51 people can be seated at any time. That means people will need reservations for certain time slots, and possibly takeout, Burger said.

People can take the food and listen to the band in the park next door, she said.

The band will face restrictions, too. Performers will have to socially distance not only from the audience, but also each other. Many members play wind instruments, so they can’t wear masks when they play.

The audience would have to be 12 feet away from the performers, and dancing will not be allowed, Burger said.

Burger predicted that the restrictions will be lifted by Memorial Day, as more and more people get vaccinated.

Big plans for the park

That’s not the only time the city’s mini-park came up at the meeting. Mayor Sandie Peterson filled people in about a discussion she had April 7 with the park committee, on which she serves. Also present at that meeting were other members of the council, band members, the American Legion and others.

The newest development about the park is the band shelter will be taken off its wheels and placed on a raised concrete slab. The cost will be $3,850, and the project could be complete as soon as Memorial Day, weather permitting.

Other costs will be to move that band shelter onto the concrete, at about $1,000, plus $1,486 to hook up electricity to the band shelter and to a flag pole that will be added later, Petersen said.

Future plans and other possibilities for the mini-park include benches, landscaping and more. At this point, anything is possible.

“ ‘How elaborate do we want to go with this park?’ is kind of my question,” she said. “How much more is the council willing to stick into this park? What are your ideas on it?”

The next meeting of the park committee will be May 5.

