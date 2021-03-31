Road fix is in the pipeline

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Workers get the culvert pipe off the truck Saturday, setting it down near Kuester Slough, at the part where it overruns Highway 12. The pipe will be installed later this spring.

The work to repair Highway 12 took a giant leap forward Satuday afternoon, as a construction crane, courtesy of Schaefer, dropped off a culvert where the water now overruns the road.

Seth Greenwood, engineer for Nicollet County, said the road has been underwater since 2018. he hopes the road will be opened again before the year is out, although it’s hard to make any promises.

The culvert — its official name is an “equalization pipe” — is one of the next steps in the process. The pipe, 110 feet long and 3 feet across, will be placed under the roadway, at a right angle to the road. This will allow water to flow through and make sure that the water level of Kuester Slough on one side of the road is at the same height as the water level other side of the road, Greenwood said.

Already, the area was filled with enough dirt to raise the height of the road well over the waterline. Over time, the dirt will settle, lowering that height but forcing the soil to become more compact and solid. This is needed because of the poor quality soil in the area, he said.

In the end, the road will be 2 feet above the level of the slough.

For now, the county must wait for the dirt to settle. County workers come by every week to measure how much farther down the dirt goes.

“That trend line is continuing to show a consistent downward trend,” he said.

Right now, it’s impossible to tell when the dirt will settle enough. Once that happens, the next step is to remove any extra dirt. After that, Mathieowetz Construction will install the culvert. The road will then be repaved and opened, he said.

“We’re hoping that it’s open some time this year,” he said. “I want to open it as soon as anybody, but really, we have to wait and see just how that settlement goes. And until the settlement slows down, and almost stops, we can’t move forward.”

The total cost of the project is just short of $6 million.