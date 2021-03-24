She’s played the organ for 35 years

Ruth Klossner

Lisa (Bode) Fischer has played at Immanuel since eighth grade.

It hardly seems possible, but Lisa (Bode) Fischer has graced the organ bench at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Courtland for more than 35 years. After taking piano and organ lessons from then church organist Myra Rengstorf, Fischer first played for church services when she was in eighth grade.

“I started taking piano lessons from Myra in second grade. In seventh grade she started teaching me organ,” Lisa recalled. “It’s not that much different than piano, except learning to play with your feet — and putting it together.”

Being an Immanuel organist is a position she’s held ever since — and one she really enjoys.

“I’ve lived in the area all my life. I was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel,” she said.

Lisa grew up on a farm just a mile down the road. Her parents, Reuben and Judy Bode, even bought an organ so she could practice at home.

After graduating from Nicollet High School, Lisa went on to Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, then a two-year school, to study to become a teacher, play volleyball, take organ lessons, and play organ there. After finishing at Mankato State, her entire teaching career has been at Nicollet Public School — sixth grade, second grade, first grade for 20 years, reading intervention, and now kindergarten. That kept her close to Immanuel. She and husband Dan now live about a mile and a half from church.

Through the years, she’s played the same Vogelpohl organ at Immanuel, but not always in the same building. Until 2007, it was in Immanuel’s old wooden frame church, built in 1881. Since March 25, 2007, it’s been in the new church.

“I’ve played on a lot of organs in a lot of churches. This is the only one that doesn’t have electronic components. This is a true pipe organ,” Fischer said.

Lisa plays for church services throughout the year, but two stand out as her favorites — the kids’ Christmas Eve service and Easter Sunday. She also enjoyed the time when the church had more people in its choirs and the mixed choir — men, women, and children — sang together with the organ.

“We haven’t done that for a number of years, though we have done it in this building,” she remembered.

Fischer’s favorite songs include “Silent Night.”

“I have many good memories of singing one verse of it in German,” she said.

Her Easter favorite is “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Others include “How Great Thow Art” and “Amazing Grace.”

“I like the ones that the congregation really knows and sings with gusto — and I can really open up the organ,” she said.

The only songs that Fischer doesn’t like to play are those in minor keys.

“I prefer the ones that are easily singable,” she said.

Lisa has played for “many, many funerals” and is able to work them into her day, even as a teacher.

“We try to make them as close to my lunch break at school as we can. When we were able to have lunches after the funerals, the women would have a plate of food ready for me. I could run down to the kitchen and get it during pastor’s message. They always made sure I was fed if I came to play and missed my lunch at school,” Fischer said. “When I left school, I always had someone lined up to cover for me if I got back late. The school has been accommodating. This year has been harder with me being back in the kindergarten room and not as many people to cover.”

Some funerals have been moved to Saturday, and other organists can fill in if Lisa can’t be there.

“Amazing Grace” and “Heaven is My Home” are songs often selected for funeral services. Another that might not be thought of as much, but that Fischer works into the service sometime is “I Know that My Redeemer Lives.”

“It’s a comforting song,” she said. “People like familiar songs. They bring comfort, like “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.’”

Through the years, Fischer has played for more than 50 weddings, not all of them at Immanuel, and has the printed programs for the memories.

While organists have less control over wedding music, Lisa noted that some songs are played a lot.

“ ‘Canon in D’ — I can practically play that in my sleep,” she said with a laugh. “For my own wedding, I said that was one song that I would not have!”

The most unusual song Fischer played at a wedding was “God Bless the USA.”

“It was a military wedding and it was really neat to do that for the groom,” she said.

Sometimes a bride-to-be wants a song that she heard on the radio.

“I tell them that it won’t sound the same,” Lisa said. “We won’t have all the background instruments. I have a piano and an organ. But, now with the sound system we have, a soloist can sing with a CD.”

Fischer commented that she has played for more outdoor wedding in the last five or ten years, using keyboard.

“It used to be that every wedding was in church. Now, even in church, some prefer piano music to organ.”

About three or four years ago, Immanuel got a baby grand piano, so that option is available.

“That’s been a lot of fun. I now play some on organ, some on piano. That’s a nice combination,” Lisa said.

Fischer recalled a number of funny things that happened in the old church, which was not climate controlled.

“It could be very hot or very cold. When it was very hot and humid, things would stick in the organ. I’d stop playing and the organ would continue to play. There was nothing I could do — except shut it off. But, if it wasn’t unstuck, when I turned it on, it kept playing.”

The new church is much friendlier with the humidity, which is easier on the organ.

Fischer also had some other unusual experiences in the old church. Several times bats flew out from behind the organ when she started playing.

“Oh, the charm of being in the old building,” she said with a laugh.

Fischer does the organist scheduling and has several people she can call to fill in — Ralph Compart, Madelaine Lloyd, Carol Larson, and Holly Havemeier.

“There was only one time in 35 years that nobody showed up to play when there was a misunderstanding. That’s not bad over all those years,” she said.

Through the years, Lisa’s life has revolved — and continues to revolve — around Immanuel Lutheran Church and Nicollet Public School. Along with playing the organ, Fischer is coordinator for Vacation Bible School, helps with service planning, and plays for the choirs. She hopes those choirs will soon be able to sing at services again.

At NPS, she’s president of the Booster Club and has coached volleyball, basketball, and softball at the junior high or B-squad level. She quit coaching in 2001 and started reffing junior high or C-squad basketball games.

“I don’t do as much now. The kids are faster, and I’m not as fast,” she said with a smile.

Lisa and husband Dan own two hog finishing sites and raise pigs for her brother, Ryan, and his wife, ReNee, who live on the home farm.

More about that organ

The beautiful pipe organ at Immanuel Lutheran Church was built by the Vogelpohl-Spaeth Organ Company of New Ulm at a cost of about $1,400. It was installed in 1896.

It is one of only four Vogelpohl organs remaining in use in the area. Others are at Bernadotte (1898), St. George (1904), and Trinity of Nicollet (1905).

The two-manual, 14-rank organ was originally hand-pumped, with a blower added years later when electricity became available.

It was restored by the Rutz Organ Company of Morristown in 1988 and re-dedicated on April 30, 1989. The organ was taken apart, its pipes repainted, and the organ reassembled in Immanuel’s new church when it opened in 2007.