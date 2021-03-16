Officials from Lafayette, Courtland take the plunge

Lee Zion

Dave Ubel, of the Courtland Fire Department, takes a dive with his sister, Denise Kuester.

The day was sunny and warm Saturday — a far cry from the all-day snow that blanketed the area just two days later.

The perfect day for the Polar Plunge in St. Peter, an annual fund-raiser for Special Olympics. This year, about 215 people came out to jump in cold water and help a good cause.

Because of COVID-19, a few changes had to be made. First, the event was delayed by more than a month — usually, the jump is at the beginning of February.

That meant warmer weather, but it also meant that the jump could not be held at its usual location, Hallet’s Pond.

Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange, one of the organizers and one of the jumpers, said that usually a hole is cut into the ice so people can jump and swim a few feet to shore. But this year, the warm weather meant there wasn’t any ice left on the lake to walk on.

“It’s a muddy mess down there, and the ice is virtually gone,” Lange said.

Instead, people had to jump into a water tank Special Olympics brought along for the occasion. The event was held at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, about a mile away from Hallet’s Pond.

That wasn’t the only change forced by COVID. This year, no spectators were allowed. Also, the narrow space in the tank meant only two people could jump at a time.

As a further precaution, the event was stretched out over several hours, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This prevented too many people from gathering on the site at once. People left shortly after taking the plunge, and new jumpers arrived to take their place, said organizer Molly Eagan, with the Special Olympics.

This is the 15th year the event has been held in Nicollet County. Last year, about 320 jumpers raised about $70,000, and in so doing pushed the total amount raised above the $1 million mark for the first time.

The number of jumpers this year was down, but still people had fun with it. This year, just like in previous years, jumpers used the Plunge as an occasion to dress up — as superheroes, Mario, or in team outfits with a company logo.

Not only was the number of jumpers down, but so was the amount of money raised. This year brought in $47,304 — but still, that was above the $40,000 goal organizers had set.

“Which is exciting,” she said.

Eagan added that there was a new wrinkle this year — again, in response to COVID. A handful people chose to do a “virtual jump” at home instead of in person at the fairgrounds.

For the virtual jumpers, the event was all about creativity and imagination.

“They sign up, just like any plunger does, and then at home they get to decide how they want to plunge. So they could throw a bucket of water over their head, take a freezing cold bath or shower. We heard of people do, like, eating a bowl of ice cream as fast as they can. It’s really just as creative as they want to get — be with it. Just kind of have fun doing it from home,” she said.

Eagan added that the Plunge is a great way to support the community and Special Olympics.

“It’s great to see everyone kind of rally together behind the cause and helping raise the awareness of Special Olympics and the inclusion, across the state of Minnesota,” she said.

Several civic groups and businesses participated, including the Nicollet Lions, the Nicollet County Shivering Sheriffs, Courtland Fire Department, the Lafayette Ambulance and Fire, Mankato Hy-Vee Aqua-Nuts, the MSU Teacher Education Program, and the Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union.