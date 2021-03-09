Something’s fishy in Nicollet

Ruth Klossner

Legion members formed an assembly line to assemble 1,650 meals.

The Nicollet American Legion made a good move by pushing its annual fish fry back a month. The group hit a super weather day and the turnout was great.

Like so many other food events this year, this one was take-out only, with the Legion setting up two take-out locations to keep the line shorter. Meals were served at both the front and back of the Legion Friendship Hall, with diners walking in to pay and pick up their meals.

Hungry diners lined up outside both entries — but didn’t mind waiting, with the temperatures in the upper 40s.

The Legion has been using a conveyer to move the freshly fried fish through the kitchen. This year, it added two “assembly lines” — one on the counter in the kitchen where workers on both sides filled boxes with fish and German potato salad in lidded bowls, and a second right outside the kitchen where workers added coleslaw and tartar sauce in containers, along with silverware.

Another group filled small containers with the coleslaw and tartar sauce. Each completed meal was placed in a plastic bag, and runners took the meals to the front or back of the hall.

It took a lot of coordination, with the Legion, Auxiliary, SAL, and Legion Rider members working together to make the revamped event a success.

Things worked out great for the group as it ran out fish at about 5 p.m., just as the line ended. A total of 2,400 pounds of fish was used — with the meal containers piled full of golden-brown fish. A total of 1,650 people were served.