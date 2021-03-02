Robertson, Stevensen crowned Snow Week royalty

Ruth Klossner

Members of the 2021 Snow Week Court are freshman attendant Michael Condon, junior attendants Kyla Truebenbach and Christopher Zajac, senior attendants Kylee Nourie and Drew Grommersch, queen Kendall Robertson, king Shane Stevensen, senior attendants Valerie Weber and Dylan Willaert, sophomore attendants Kelyse Engel and Austyn Kramer, and freshman attendant Mackenzie Regner.

Nicollet High School seniors Kendall Robertson and Shane Stevensen were crowned Snow Week queen and king in coronation ceremonies Friday Feb. 26 at the school. Due to COVID and social distancing requirements, only parents of the court members and NHS seniors were allowed to attend the kickoff event for the 2021 Snow Week.

Two additional senior couples, along with one each from the junior, sophomore, and freshman classes, were part of the court. They are seniors Kylee Nourie, Dylan Willaert, Valerie Weber, and Drew Grommersch; juniors Kyla Truebenbach and Christopher Zajac; sophomores Kelyse Engel and Austyn Kramer; and freshmen Mackenzie Regner and Michael Condon.

After the court members were introduced by emcees Grant Pugh and Nathan Duis, students modeled possible outfits for this week’s dress up days.

Monday was Pajama Day, Tuesday was Hawaii Day, and Wednesday was Mathlete vs. Athlete Day. Today is Decade Day, with students dressing in their favorite clothes from their favorite decade. Students in sixth through 12th grade will also take part in a school-wide bingo game seventh hour today.

Dress up days will wrap up when students show their class spirit with Class Color Day tomorrow.

Athletic events are also an important part of Snow Week. The boys’ basketball teams played at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Monday and will host Martin County West tonight in the north gym for Senior Night. The girls’ basketball teams traveled to LCWM Tuesday and host Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons tonight in the south gym.