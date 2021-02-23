Rist and Gieseke receive Triple A Awards

by Ruth Klossner

Nicollet High School seniors Samantha Rist and Austin Gieseke have received the prestigious Triple A Award through the Minnesota State High School League.

The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award — commonly known as the Triple A Award — honors high school seniors throughout the state. To receive the award, students must have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

One senior girl and one senior boy may be nominated from each school. Nominees must participate in at least one athletic program and one arts/activity program

Nicollet High’s nominees have no problem meeting that requirement.

Samantha “Sam” Rist takes part in both band and choir. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and has been involved in five sports — volleyball, cross country, basketball, track and field, and trap shooting.

Rist has also been a great community and school volunteer, helping at volleyball camps, basketball tournaments, ECFE Halloween parties, and youth service at school. She’s volunteered at her church, Miracle League baseball, junior counselor for MN National Guard Youth Camp, Civil Air Patrol Wreaths Across America, EAA fly-in breakfast, Nicollet American Legion Fish Fry, Lions pork chop feeds, SAL omelet breakfasts, and the Veterans Day dinner at the Nicollet American Legion.

In addition to all that, Rist is already a licensed pilot!

Sam is the daughter of Becky and Travis Rist of rural Courtland. She plans to attend Mankato State University to major in business with a minor in aviation management. She’ll also be in Army ROTC.

Austin Gieseke has played in band since fifth grade and was in choir one year. He’s lettered in three sports — football, track and clay target, and has also played baseball.

As a volunteer, Austin helps at church events, mows the lawn at Bernadotte Lutheran, helps neighbors and family members with yard and house work, and assists with setting up for school sports events. He’s also a 4-H member.

Austin plans to attend South Dakota State University to major in ecology and environmental science — and hopes to do a lot of duck hunting while there, too.

He’s the son of John and Trish Gieseke of rural New Ulm, north of Swan Lake.