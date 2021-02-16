It’s a little bit late, but … Happy Valentine’s Day!

Courtesy

Arlene Phillips of Lafayette shared these Valentines given to her mother, Marie Volz, a teacher in Minnesota from 1927 to 1940. On this one, the girl on the motorbike is on a hinge so she can be made to nearly tumble off in this humorous Valentine.

By Lee Zion

The arrival of Valentine’s Day this past week inspired a Lafayette woman to dig into the past and share some antique Valentines, — and some of them are almost 100 years old.

Arlene Phillips has a cigar box of 50 cards that belonged to her mother, Marie Volz, who served as a teacher at several county schools from 1927 to 1940. Over the years, Volz saved the Valentines given to her by her students — and also by her sweetheart, Carl Malmberg.

Malmberg and Volz married in 1940. That same year, she was forced to retire from teaching. Phillips explained that at the time, married women were not allowed to teach because that would take jobs away from single women.

Phillips talked about her mother’s history.

“My mom was born over by St. George, and she had two sisters. Back then they went to normal training,” she said, using the old term for a school or college for the training of teachers.

A normal school could certify a teacher within a year, Phillips said.

“They could teach when they were 19 years old,” she said.

After graduating high school in New Ulm, Volz went to a normal school in Mankato. From there, she went on to several schools in Minnesota, although the only one Phillips could name was her last posting, in Silver Lake, in McLeod County.

The job was not easy.

“That’s what they did back then. They taught from grades one to eight in one room. County school with a furnace, and you had to sweep and put wood in the stove and all that kind of thing,” Phillips said.

Volz met Malmberg, a farmer out by Bernadotte. They married Nov. 6, 1940, and stayed together for 61 years.

It was only when Phillips was cleaning her late parents’ house about 10 years ago that she came across an old cigar box filled with the Valentines that the Malmbergs kept. As Phillips recalled, her father was fond of cigars.

Although Phillips had known about the Valentines all that time, it’s only now that she’s gotten around to sorting through them. She called the work her “COVID project.”

“You go through closets when you’re hunkered down and homebound and stuff,” she said.

It helped that COVID stopped her from going South this winter, as she usually does.

Phillips is thinking of donating the Valentines to the Historical Society. Not only is this a great example of local history, it’s also something fun the museum can pull out every February, she said.

Phillips added that as she looked through the cards, for the first time in several years, she revels in the joy and history of it all.

“The costumes, the cherubs, all these little angels, I thought were quite unusual. And the dresses they wore, I thought were great. Really delicate designs. And that’s why my mom saved them, because there were such delicate designs.”

Plus, there are the emotional connections these cards carry, from so long ago.

“I think the students thought a lot of my mother, to give her such nice Valentines. And some of them said, ‘To my teacher,’ ” Phillips said.

There’s also the humor. One of her favorite cards shows two young sweethearts on a motorbike whose front wheel is badly dented. The girl is on a hinge, allowing her to careen wildly, as if she’s about to fall off.

Phillips said these Valentines have so much meaning in them, compared to the modern era.

“There’s so much detailed artwork in them. I mean, they’re artists. Valentine’s Day [today], they’re just kind of slopped together, they’re all mass produced,” Phillips said. “I think these Valentines are just so unique. Each one is different. I didn’t see any repeats. Sometimes, today, you see a lot of repeats. … So I think they’re a work of art. I think they’re very special. I think they conveyed to mother what they felt about her.”

She added, “And I think Valentine’s were just a special time for people then, too, to celebrate. Kind of a treasure trove, in a way.”