Lady Raiders improve to 4-3 by picking up two road wins

Ruth Klossner

Senior Sam Rist played a strong game against JWP, pulling down nine rebounds and making her presence known under the basket. She had two assists and scored two points. Here she battled JWP’s Dani Gerdts (22) and Hailie Wheelock (4) as Raider Hayley Selby watched.

The Nicollet/Loyola girls improved their season record to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Valley Conference with a pair of wins on the road — Tuesday at Janesville and Friday at Alden.

vs. JWP

It wasn’t pretty, but the Lady Raiders battled hard to pick up the 40-34 win over the JWP Bulldogs. The game was close all the way, with both teams struggling to make shots.

Nicollet/Loyola led by a few points for most of the first 10 minutes, before the Bulldogs grabbed the lead at 15-12 — and held it until the last minute of the half, when the Raiders hit three free throws for a 20-20 tie.

The second half was back and forth, too, with Nicollet leading by as many as eight points in the first 13 minutes (33-25), before JWP fought back to be down by just one (34-35). Nicollet/Loyola scored the last five points on a bucket and three free throws for the win.

“Our higher percentage shots weren’t falling, but we had a nice night at the free throw line, shooting 71 percent,” coach Jordan Rudenick said.

He added, “Each night is different, and we have to be ready for what defensive schemes we see. One thing that we cannot waiver on is our defensive effort, which is coming around. Hayley Selby, Sam Rist and Marah Hulke have been doing a nice job, leading us in rebounds and bringing the energy defensively.”

Rudenick concluded, “Our focus needs to be improving on our weaknesses in practice and getting out of our comfort zones.”

vs. Alden-Conger

The Raiders got their second win of the week at Alden-Conger on Friday. After a slow start and a 25-25 tie at the break, the locals outscored the Knights 36-27 for a 61-52 victory.

Marah Hulke was on fire, scoring 34 points. She shot 50, 75 and 100 percent — six-of-12 two-point tries, six-of-eight three-point attempts, and four-of-four on free throws.

“Marah had a nice night shooting the ball, and Hayley continues to be a rebounding force with 20 rebounds and 15 points,” Rudenick said.

“Going into the game, we knew we had to limit their best players’ opportunities to score the ball. The second half we defended better as a team and really rebounded well,” the coach said.

He added, “When you travel on the road and can’t bring fans, you have to bring your own energy into the gym, and that’s not always easy to do. The girls got a nice win on the road. Consistency is what we need to continue to strive for both offensively and defensively to compete each night.”

Girls’ B- and C-squad

The Nicollet/Loyola B-squad girls played two games and the C-squad one last week. All of their games ended up in the win column.

Like last Tuesday’s varsity game at Janesville, the B-squad game was rough and tumble. The game was tight most of the way, with the Raiders holding small leads most of the time, including a 17-16 lead at halftime.

After Nicollet/Loyola took a five-point lead in the second half, JWP fought back to ratchet the score up 25-23. But the Raiders scored the next 10 points for a 33-25 margin, then went on to win 37-33.

“The girls played really well overall,” coach Sarah Strobel said. “They closed out and were going for rebounds. Their defense was a huge improvement from the last game. We were playing smarter on offense as well, and were taking better shots.”

Brooklyn Bode and Lauren Yenish netted 10 points each, Hattie Hansen five, Shannon Soost and Tori Adams three apiece, and Olivia Kachelmeier, Tiana Sand and Emily Lorentz two each.

On the strength of a solid defense, the Raiders picked up a big 66-34 win against ACGE Friday night. The locals led 33-16 at the half and didn’t look back.

“The girls’ defense is what won this game. It was outstanding and they got at least half of their points off steals and fast breaks. It was a fun game, and they got to experience more of a pressure defense, which made them focus on handling the ball with pressure,” Strobel said.

Four Raiders were in double figures — Kachelmeier 14, Yenish 13, Bode 12, and Lorentz 11. Hansen added six, Sand four, and RuShonda McDaniels, Emily Coudron, and Kayleeann Hoehn two each.

The Nicollet/Loyola C-squad doesn’t get to take the court very often — since not many schools have enough players to field a team — but the girls did get a game at Alden Friday night.

After a low-scoring first half where ACGE led 8-5, the Raiders came back for a 29-20 win.

“It was a great effort by the C-team,” coach Anastasia Boever said. “The first half was a little sloppy, but the second half the girls really cleaned it up and got a win.”

Soost scored nine points, Hoehn six, Yenish four, and Madison Klingerman, McDaniels, Coudron, Maddie Kramer, and Sand two each.

Junior high girls

After a close loss Tuesday, the Nicollet eighth grade team got a huge win Friday night.

When they hosted JWP Tuesday, the girls rallied but couldn’t quite get the job done, losing 25-29.

“It was another close game. The girls waited a little too long to get a pep in their step and out-hustle JWP to close their lead. Unfortunately, the clock ran out. We’ll get them next time,” coach Alyssa Cassellius said.

The girls got to business Friday when they hosted Alden-Conger, cruising to a 47-21 win.

“This was the game I knew the girls had in them,” the coach said. “Our defense stepped it up. We had great ball pressure, great help, and great talk on the floor. Our shot selections were great. We passed the ball and got open shots. We cashed in with many fast breaks and a few three-pointers to keep our momentum going — and we got a great win!” the coach said.

Leah Bode, Ali Bruns, Cason Forbrook, Savannah Klockziem, Mia Lambrecht, Katelyn Soost, and Kamryn Truebenbach led the girls in both games.

The Raider seventh graders had a tougher time of it last week, losing two games by wide margins.

The girls lost to JWP 2-17 on Tuesday.

“It is hard to play against a team with a full bench of fresh legs in the game every few minutes, but our girls persevered,” the coach said. “They played great defense and got great shots, but they just wouldn’t fall.”

Although they lost to Alden-Conger 12-39 on Friday, Cassellius was happy with what she saw.

“These girls have improved every game. It is great to see them more comfortable out on the court. I’ve seen more shooting, and our defense is improving. We still have plenty of season to keep working hard and improving our game.”

Teammates who played in the seventh grade games were Taylor Bosley, Sophia Johnson, Emilee Lewis, Kamryn Truebenbach, Katelyn Soost, Cason Forbrook, Mia Lambrecht, and Elizabeth Reichel.