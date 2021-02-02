Raider boys get two big wins

Ruth Klossner

Senior Collin Bode was fouled by Alden-Conger’s Ashton Springer as he went up for a shot early in Friday’s game. Bode made both free throws to give the Raiders an 8-1 lead — and went on to score 10 points in the first half. Watching the action were Raiders Shane

Stevensen (43) and Colton Thomsen (2) and Knight Aidan Cummings.

The Nicollet boys picked up a pair of Valley Conference wins to improve their record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Valley. The first required a come-from-behind effort, while the second was total domination from the get-go.

vs. JWP

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton got off to a hot start Jan. 26 and led most of the first half — but couldn’t shake the Raiders. After trailing 3-9 early, Nicollet stayed close and managed ties at 14 and 17 and led twice (20-19 and 27-26) before falling behind by five (27-32). Again, the scrappy Raiders fought back to trail by just one point (33-34) at halftime.

Nicollet opened the second half with an 8-2 run to lead 41-35 and never trailed again. The largest Raider lead was 18 (67-49) before the Bulldogs fought back. They cut the lead to single digits at 69-60, But that was the best they could do, falling 63-77.

Of that second half, Nicollet coach Martin Stevens said, “We turned up our ball pressure a little bit in the second half to create a few turnovers. That gave us some momentum. When we got that big lead, they started to run a trap, which caused us some issues and led to turnovers. We figured it out and sealed the deal from the line.”

He added, “Our shooting percentages were very good. We got great games from Shane (Stevensen) and Colton (Thomsen). Dylan (Willaert) and Grant (Bruns) came off of the bench and made several energy plays that helped us throughout the game.”

vs. Alden-Conger

With six points by Shane Stevensen in just 23 seconds to open the scoring, the Raiders got off to a hot start and never looked back Friday night. Alden-Conger netted a trey at the 15:35 mark to make it 11-4 — but didn’t score again in the next seven-and-a-half minutes. Meanwhile, the Raiders put up 24 points.

With the halftime score 59-10, coach Stevens let his starters open the second half, but then pulled them, turning the game over to the bench.

“We completely dominated them the entire game,” the coach said. “Our main varsity players only played a couple of minutes in the second half. Our B-squad played the entire second half and started right where our varsity left off. It was a great team effort. The only thing we did poorly was turning the ball over at times.”

Ten players scored, as everyone got a lot of playing time.

B- and C-squad

The Nicollet B-squad played a good game but couldn’t make its shots at the end Tuesday night at Janesville. The Raiders led 14-11 at halftime, but ended up on the losing end of a 35-44 score as JWP took control in the second half.

Connor Martens scored 11 points, Cody Strunk eight, Joe Ogden and Edward Carleton six each, and Grant Bruns and Gavin Bode two apiece.

JWP took the lead early on in the C-squad game and never looked back. The Bulldogs led 21-6 at the break and went on to win 40-14.

Wesley Hoffman had eight points for Nicollet, Trenton Havemeier four, and Jeffery Volby two.

The Raider B-squad played by far its best game of the season on the way to picking up a huge 72-38 win Friday night over visiting Alden-Conger.

“We started off slow but found our game about eight minutes in,” coach Sid Brown said. “The guys could not miss, hitting 15 three pointers.”

Nicollet let 42-24 by halftime and continued to widen the margin from there.

“We played great defense, only allowing 14 points in the second half,” Brown noted.

Strunk, Bruns, and Martens were in double figures with 20, 16, and 15, respectively. Ogden added seven, Volby five, Carleton four, Havemeier three, and Bode two.

Junior high

The Nicollet junior high boys played two games Thursday, Jan. 21, one game Tuesday, Jan. 26, and one game Friday, Jan, 29.

The seventh graders (playing Mankato Loyola’s eighth graders) trailed 11-28 at halftime Thursday but outscored the Crusaders 15-8 in the second half to make the final score 26-36.

“Our players fought hard and were sticking with them the entire game, and ended up winning the second half,” coach Connor Theis said.

AJ Kramer and Jacob Volby each scored six points; Henry Oscarson, Wyatt Havemeier, and Keegan Hulke four each; and Colton Rengstorf two.

The sixth graders (facing Loyola’s seventh graders) also played a stronger second half. They trailed 9-18 at halftime but fell by just three points, 20-23.

“It was great to see that our players didn’t give up and fought back to have a shot to win it at the buzzer,” Theis said.

Henry Kennedy netted 10 points, Carson Kettner seven, and Max Kuttner three.

The coach commented, “Between the two games, it was great to see that the effort was there the entire time and both teams won the second half. I’ve talked about how this year is all about improving, and both teams certainly did that from the first half to the second.”

Only the sixth graders played Tuesday when JWP came to town.

“This was a tough one. Due to multiple items going on this year, we weren’t able to practice Friday and Monday. That means the boys went four days with no basketball and were super tired. They didn’t give up, though, no matter how tired they were.”

Unfortunately, the lack of practice led to a near shutout, as the Raiders scored just two points in a 2-44 loss. C. Kettner and Kuttner each had one point.

The sixth graders were back on the court Friday, playing at Alden-Conger. Even though they made progress in the game, they were on the short end of a 10-42 score. The locals trailed 2-26 at the half.

“The boys had their best game seeing the open passes on back doors or pick and rolls but, unfortunately, the other team had such long arms that it was intercepted,” Theis said. “The main thing is the fact they were able to see them, something we didn’t do all season due to having our heads down.”