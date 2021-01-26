Kids come back

Courtesy

Tally Clobes welcomes students back to Lafayette Charter School on Jan. 11. On Dec. 2, the school had to go distance learning as COVID-19 rose statewide. LCS staff reported that the online sessions, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekday, went very well, and to make sure the students did more than stare at a screen for hours, teachers included “movement breaks” such as dance-alongs, exercise videos and more. The six weeks off also included office hours, so teachers could meet individually with students who were struggling or just needed a listening ear. Then, once Gov. Tim Walz announced his reopening plan, the school began planning a safe return to in-person learning for students from kindergarten to eighth grade. “We welcomed our students with open arms!” Clobes said.