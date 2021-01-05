A look back at 2020

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

The big story of 2020 was COVID-19, which meant fewer events to take pictures of. That, in turn, made it more difficult to fill the pages of the Ledger last year. But we made an effort. This week, the paper featured a dozen photos that ran in the last year; here are four of them. ABOVE LEFT: Students arrive at the Lafayette Charter School Aug, 18, on the first day of the 2020-21 school year. ABOVE LEFT: Princesses Hailey Stoecker and Samantha Rist, and Miss Nicollet Kassidi Gomez, prepare to throw candy to the crowd July 11 during Winthrop’s parade. The event got underway just before the clouds unleashed a thundershower and hailstorm. ABOVE RIGHT: The denizens of a waterfall — from top to bottom, Samantha Jensen as Flip, Sam Kettner as Flitter, Ellie Matter as Foamy and Eli Drummer as Foosh — greet adventurers George (Val Weber) and the Minstrel (Katey Robertson). Nicollet Public School put on its one-act play, “In Search of the Golden Teardrop,” Jan. 24 at the school. The following day, the students took their show on the road, to a high school competition in Madelia. The Nicollet students took first place. BELOW LEFT: Lafayette Charter School held its end-of-the year event May 21. The parade had parents and students drive past the school and wave to the teachers and staff. Some students carried signs, while some of the teachers had signs of their own. Mrs. Larson had a sign that said “Yas,” a common saying in her classroom. BELOW RIGHT: Hundreds of people came out Jan. 27 to look at photos and personal effects of Jill Thompson, who died Jan. 20 in a car accident. They also came to console the family members, seen at the lower-left hand corner of the frame. More photos are in the hard copy of the newspaper.