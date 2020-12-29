COVID-19 vaccine arrives in New Ulm

Courtesy

The first shipment of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at New Ulm Medical Center Dec. 15. Kathy Thompson, quality and risk manager; Charlie Sieberg, pharmacy coordinator; and Reid Horning, pharmacy manager; accepted the shipment and stored the vaccine in its sub-zero freezer at the New Ulm Allina Health facility. The vaccine is being stored at the recommended -70°C for several regional medical facilities. The vaccine is currently available to frontline health care workers until more becomes available, based on Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Learn more at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine.html. More information will be out as more vaccine becomes available. To learn more, go to https://www.allinahealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccines.