Santa comes out for good little girls and boys in Nicollet

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Santa makes a delivery to Isaac, 9, Isaiah, 7, and Annabelle, 5 as parents Marissa and Jared Baumann look on.

Santa came out to deliver toys to deserving children in Nicollet.

The Nicollet Fire Department had to modify its typical “Shop with a Hero” celebration, which it has run for eight years. Usually, the Department gets the name of struggling families in the county, then takes the kids out shopping for holiday gifts.

But COVID changed everything, so on Monday, late in the afternoon, the fire department did something else. This time, Santa arrived on a fire truck and distributed gifts — wrapped presents that came off a wish list provided by the parents.

Last year, it was 17 kids; this time, the fire department helped 43 youngsters. Chief Joel Polzin said sponsors chipped in a total of $5,000 — the Cabin Bar, Cheap Chics, Mankato Cornhole, the Nicollet Conservation Club, Pro Growth Bank, ROE Defense and Target.

Firefighter Mike Slater said this was a happier event than last year, because Santa delivering a wrapped present is more exciting than shopping for gifts.

“What kid isn’t gonna smile when he sees Santa coming out of a fire truck?” Adam Erickson asked.