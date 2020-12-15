Lions give out candy at ‘Santa-less’ Lafayette celebration

Sandy Hartley approaches a car to give away candy at the Lafayette Area Lions Club annual Santa Day, held Dec. 8. In the car are, from left, Mykayla Weston, Malachi Schwark and Missy Weston.

By Lee Zion

[email protected]

The Lafayette Area Lions had a busy day last week. First, members stood in for Santa and gave out candy for their annual Christmas celebration. Then, they held the drawing to a raffle that raised money for a cancer patient.

Santa Day

On Dec. 8, Lions members gathered by the Community Center for a “Santa-less” Santa Day. Usually, the second Tuesday of December is set aside for Santa Day, in which the Jolly Old Elf welcomes children and Lions members give out candy.

This year, COVID-19 got in the way, so Santa and Mrs. Claus had to stay at the North Pole. But part of the traditional event was able to go ahead.

As the sun went down, Lions members gathered in front of the Lafayette Community Center and held a drive-through Santa Day. Families rolled up, and people handed them goodie bags with candy, an apple and a stuffed animal.

Ruth Klossner said the Lions gave away 80 to 100 bags this year. In previous years, the number was closer to 120.

One bright note was the weather. The Lions were “lucky” because the temperature was close to 40 degrees when the event started, and dropped only toward the end, Klossner said.

Also at the event, children could drop off letters to Santa. Some of them are reproduced in this edition of the Ledger. (NOTE: See page 8.)

In addition to Klossner, other Lions members who gave out goodie bags were Sandy Hartley, Andy Maidl, Dave Reed, Alan Youngblom and Lee Zion.

Lions raffle

After the Santa Day, Lions members adjourned to the St. Gregory Catholic Church for their monthly meeting. During the meeting, members livestreamed the drawing for a raffle, sponsored jointly by the Lions and Fields of Grace, to benefit Mark Haler.

Haler is suffering from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He is already on disability from a back injury, while caring for his wife, who had a debilitating brain aneurysm.

Currently, he is receiving chemo every three or four weeks. The goal is to reduce it to every seven or eight weeks, but he will need chemo for the rest of his life.

Funds will go toward Haler’s medical expenses. The raffle tickets brought in $5,000, plus extra money donated by people who chose to give without asking for a ticket. After the $2,000 in prize money, the event raised more than $3,000.

Haler himself drew the winning tickets. He said afterward, “Just appreciate your loved ones. Because you never know how it’s gonna change. And Merry Christmas to you all.”

Joe Maidl, who announced the winning names, repsonded, “Just get better for us, is all we ask.”

Other Lions business

Several other matters were discussed at the Lions meeting.

Several Lions events have been suspended or canceled due to COVID-19. These include the meat raffles, the Bingo games, and a waffle breakfast that had been planned for January.

A “Pop a Top” fundraiser is currently running to help Ronald McDonald House. Simply remove the aluminum tab from a can of soda or beer, and put it in the collection boxes throughout town.

Boxes will be out until mid February. Boxes are at the convernience store, the bank and the Community Insurance Agency.

The Lions are once again sponsoring college scholarships, in the amount of $500 to $1,000. Students in Lafayette or the surrounding area are eligible. For information on how to apply, students are advised to speak to their counselor.

The next meeting will be Jan. 12 at the church.