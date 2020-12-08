Lady Raiders have shortened season

Ruth Klossner

Not only did the Nicollet varsity volleyball team take runner-up honors in the Valley Conference, but four team members achieved post-season awards. Marah Hulke was named to the All Valley Conference Second Team, and Hayley Selby and Olivia Whitmore earned All Valley Conference Honorable Mentions. On an even higher level, Kendall Robertson earned an Academic All State Award.

It was a season that almost didn’t happen.

“The big question this year was when and/or if we would have a season,” said head coach Sue Boddy. “There were a lot of unknowns before the season started, as well as when the year went on. As coaches, we kept in touch with the players during all the unknowns.”

She continued, “We were not sure how everything would unfold, but knew we wanted the girls to have the option to be doing things at home to stay in shape, since normally they would have summer lifting and summer league — but this year we did not get much of that off-season work.”

As August approached, everyone started to feel the weight of the unknowns.

As Boddy explained, “It hit mid-August, and the absence of the season hit home. We were allowed to start our two-week in-house practices toward the end of September. These practices were for us to get in touch with our athletes and were not required for the athletes because — at that time — the season was supposed to be in March.”

That’s when things changed quickly. The Minnesota State High School League announced that volleyball and football were back to the fall. Volleyball could start Oct. 8, with the season going through section tournaments, which were to be held in December.

“For us, the season went very well,” Boddy said. “We were fortunate that we never had a coach or a full team quarantine; unlike other teams in the conference that had those problems. Our schedule did change day by day, week by week, with issues from COVID and weather. Our girls were very dedicated and never wanted to give up a practice day to prepare for the next match.”

The team did have a few girls quarantined during the season, but they’d work on things from home. And, when snow came early, the team held virtual meetings to keep the girls active on bad weather days.

Nicollet went 8-4 on the season — which put the team first in the Valley Conference’s West Division. The Raiders were matched up with Alden Conger, tops in the East, in the Valley Conference Showcase.

“The playoff game was our final match of the season. It was a rough ending to our season, leaving Alden Conger as the Valley Conference Champions and us as the runner-up in the conference,” Boddy said.

“We had set our goals high for the season, and we worked to accomplish these goals. We were looking forward to sections to prove that all our hard work and determination would take us far. We had multiple weapons on the team with multiple great hitters, aggressive back row players, and strong and consistent servers,” Boddy said. “The announcement from the governor — and the changes to youth sports — brought an abrupt end to our hopeful season. These decisions to end the season took a toll and dashed our girls’ dreams.”

With only a two-day notice of the ban on all youth sports, the planned Valley Conference Showcase game was moved from Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 20 — the same evening that the Nicollet boys played their final game in the shortened football season.

“Our loss in the championship match to Alden Conger hurt at first — loss is always hard,” Boddy said. “As a coaching staff, we explained that we will keep getting better as a team and be ready for them and all other teams in our conference next season. We will need to keep working hard during the off-season. Our volleyball program is very strong in Nicollet, with a dedicated coaching staff consisting of Melissa Larson, Mindy Kubesh, Amanda Huber, and Amy Soost; all the players from grade seven to grade 12; and our awesome AD, James Bernau, who was great during this very tough season with all the challenges. I am so excited and proud to be a part of it.”

The coach added, “I would like to give special thanks to James. He went above and beyond in this challenging season and helped to keep everything afloat, from volleyball updates, coaching football, managing tickets and rules for spectators, and helping in the school whenever he was needed.”

