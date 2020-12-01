Courtland starts new Christmas tradition with Santa visit

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by fire truck to turn on the lights in the park.

About 60 to 70 people came out to watch as Santa arrived by fire truck Saturday night. He greeted the children, and then, at 6 p.m. — following a countdown by Mrs. Claus — turned the Christmas lights on in the park.

Kids couldn’t get close to Santa because of COVID-19 restrictions. But they were able to drop off letters to Santa in a special mailbox by the park entrance.

Anyone who dropped off a note for Santa, including an address, will get a letter from Santa with a message and gifts inside, said Charlette Abbas, secretary of the Lions Club and one of Santa’s helpers at the event.

Abbas said this will become a new tradition in Courtland. The Lions plan to bring it back next year, and every year after that.

Each year, more will be added as the Lions raise more money. There will be lights on more trees in future years. Also, in addition to the word “Joy” on the park fence, in future years, the words “Peace” and “Love” will be added, she said.

Another possibility for future years is holiday characters that light up.

“And more snowflakes,” Abbas said.

Also, the pavilion will be turned into an area where kids can sit with Santa. Lions member Dawn Juberien described what she’d like to see in future years.

“We’d like to turn about half the pavilion into Santa’s workshop, with removable walls,” she said. “And have a setup inside, with a tree and a fireplace and a chair for photo opportunities — when we’re not dealing with COVID.”

Another possibility for future years is that Santa could arrive by horse-drawn wagon, Juberien said.

“It will be a work in progress through the years, I’m sure,” she said.

Abbas added that the “new” tradition of a holiday lighting ceremony might not be so new, after all. Although nothing like this has been done in the past 20 years, people have told her they have childhood memories of something similar.

“They remember when they were little, that they would come through Courtland, and everything was lit up. And it would be nice to see it again. So we’re doing it,” Abbas said.

Juberien said the event got great support from area businesses. This helped the Lions members do a lot more, and put up more lights, than they first expected.

Other Lions who helped out were Lowell Abbas, Greg Juberian and Dennis Schaffer. Dawn Juberien also thanked Dave Ubel for his help in making the fire truck available for Santa to use.

Also deserving thanks was Gene Retka, former mayor of Courtland, who came out Nov. 21 to help everyone install the lights.

Business sponsors of the event include Carr’s Tree Service, Courtland Firemen’s Relief Association, Courtland Hardware, Courtland Mart, Courtland Waste Handling, the Crow Bar, the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger, Preri Bach Saloon, S+S Motors and Swany’s Pub.