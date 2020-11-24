Lady Raiders finish season 8-5, ending as Valley Conference runner-up

Ruth Klossner

Outside hitter Brooklyn Gohr was on the attack against JWP’s front row late in the second game Thursday. Brooklyn Bode (8) and Marah Hulke (3) watched the action.

The Nicollet girls won their final two regular season matches last week, then found themselves playing in the Valley Showcase championship four days earlier then expected.

After playing Tuesday and Thursday nights, the girls were back on the court Friday night for the Valley Showcase. The games were moved up so that the season could be concluded before Gov. Tim Walz’s “pause,” forbidding youth and adult sports, went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

At MLGHECT

The Raiders played a good match at Northrop Tuesday night to pick up a 3-1 win.

“We came out strong and took the first two sets but got a little too comfortable/laid back in the third. Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman took advantage of that, taking the third set,” coach Sue Boddy said. “We came out in the fourth set, knowing we had to go back to the way we played the first two, confident and determined.”

Scores were 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15.

Hosting JWP

Although the Raiders handled visiting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the first two games Thursday night, they had to survive a major scare in the third.

Nicollet led virtually all the way in the first two, but JWP wasn’t about to go quietly. The Bulldogs led by a point or two early on, before the Raiders got their first lead at 10-9 and led by four (17-13) at one point. JWP wasn’t giving up, scoring pretty much point-for-point until tying the game at 21 and 22, then leading 23-24. Nicollet’s Hayley Selby stepped to the line to serve three straight for the Raider game and match win.

“We played a very good match,” Boddy said. “We seemed calm, ready to play an aggressive match — and we did! We had many girls step up and play all out. Brooklyn Gohr had a great night with stats to prove it. She stood out in serve receive, digging, and serving.”

The coach continued, “All the girls served very well on the night — 64/72 with five aces.”

Boddy also cited the play of Olivia Whitmore who had 10 kills and served 9/10 with two aces.

The coach summed up, “I can’t say enough about how the girls played — they played as a team and with confidence.”

Valley Championship

The Raiders were tops in the Valley Conference West at 8-4 when they faced off against Alden-Conger, the East leader at 9-1, in the showcase Friday night. The results weren’t quite what Nicollet fans were hoping for, but the girls gave a good effort, especially in the first game.

A-C took the match 3-0 by scores of 25-17, 25-8, 25-10.

“There’s no need for the girls to hang their heads,” Boddy said. “We had a great season with a record of 8-5. We didn’t play the best match of the season, but learned from it for next season.”

Boddy added, “Thanks to our seniors for all their dedication. They will be missed.”

Like all other teams, Nicollet’s season was cut short due to COVID-19 and the governor’s order, but Boddy said, “We are thankful we got to get this time on the court, practicing and playing as many matches as we did.”

B-squad

The Nicollet B-squad closed out its season with a pair of 1-2 losses last week — to ML-GHEC-T on Tuesday and to JWP on Thursday.

Coach Melissa Larson described Tuesday’s match.

“It was rough. We came out not talking and could not adjust and come back. The first game we tried a different lineup, then a normal one, but couldn’t quite make it work. The second game we talked more and played better but could not take the game. The third game we came out ready to win, with nothing to lose. We served well,” she said.

MLGHEC Match: 9-25, 22-25, 15-11. Team leaders. Kills: Shannon Soost 5, Theresa Rosin 7, Brynn Grommersch 5. Digs: Ambria Hoffman 8, Soost 10. Sets: Emma Drill 5 assists. Serves: Madi Rosin 12/13, 3 aces; Drill 8/9, 2 aces; Olivia Netzke 2/2, 1 ace. Blocks: Soost 2; Tiana Sand 1. Serve Receive/Passing: Hoffman, Olivia Kachelmeier.

Nicollet took the first game from visiting JWP Thursday night, but lost the next two.

“We came out strong for the first game. We were hitting the balls and serving aggressively, which helped get the win,” Larson said. “The second game we were less aggressive and we were quiet. The third game we started quiet and not aggressive — but, toward the end, we started to fight back but ran out of game.”

JWP Match: 25-7, 20-25, 12-15. Team leaders. Kills/Attacks: Soost, Sand, Morgan Arndt. Digs: Hoffman, Grommersch. Sets: Emma Drill. Serves: Drill, 6/6, 2 aces; Kachelmeier 10/10, 2 aces; M. Rosin 12/12, 2 aces. Blocks: Soost, T. Rosin. Serve Receive/Passing: Maddy Kramer, Olivia Lanz.

The B-squad was able to finish the season with a 4-7 record.

C-squad

The Raider C-squad closed out its season with two wins to finish the season 7-5. The girls picked up a 2-1 win at Northrop Tuesday, then beat JWP 3-0 Thursday.

Of Tuesday’s win, coach Melissa Larson said, “We played well. We were quiet but managed to get ahead. The first game we hung in there, but couldn’t finish. The second game we came out and played hard for the win. We were having fun the third game and fought for the win.”

MLGHEC: 19-25, 26-24, 15-12. Team leaders. Kills/Attacks: Julie Rosin, Theresa Rosin. Serves: J. Rosin 15/16, 43 aces; Emma Drill 10/11, 4 aces; Emmie Hardel 7/9, 4 aces. Passing: Brynn Grommersch, Olivia Lanz, Adriana Macias.

The girls closed out their season with a fun-to-play, fun-to-watch match at home Thursday.

“We served aggressively and worked hard for our last match,” Larson said. “The girls had fun and enjoyed their last game. We tried some new rotations and did well.”

Larson added, “The season was great, and it was awesome to watch the girls improve. This year was different — but still very productive.”

JWP Match: 25-7, 25-7, 15-5. Team leaders. Kills/Attacks: Dale Ehlenfeldt, Mackenzie Regner. Serves: J. Rosin 14/15, 9 aces; Drill 7/7, 2 aces; Macias 7/9, 2 aces. Passing: Grommersch, Olivia Netzke, Allison Laven.

Junior High

The Nicollet junior high teams, just like their older counterparts, wrapped up their seasons last week.

The eighth graders finished with a win and a loss to end their season 5-5.

Nicollet defeated GHEC/ML/T 2-1 Tuesday; scores were 25-23, 25-20, 22-25.

“As always, the girls played together and had great spirit and fight,” coach Amanda Huber said. “They also showed a lot of fight and resilience. They are improving so quickly.”

Since JWP has two eighth grade teams, the Raiders played four games when they travelled to Janesville Thursday, two against each team. Nicollet won the first of the four games. Scores were 25-18, 18-25, 22-25, 28-30.

“This was the best we’ve played all year,” Huber said. “The girls set it up every time, blocked, attacked, defended, and served well. They never gave up and showed excellent sportsmanship and attitude.”

The seventh graders lost both matches by 1-2 scores last week, but never gave up.

Scores against GHEC/ML/T were 25-21, 16-25, 14-25.

“Even though we lost the match, it was full of excitement,” coach Amy Soost said. “The girls kept improving and we did a great job of getting the ball over the net when we served. We even had one player get it over for the first time this season. It was so fun to see them succeed.”

At Janesville Thursday, the Raiders won the third game, after dropping two.

“We got off to a slow start but kept improving through each set. The girls never gave up and pulled out the win in the third game. It was great way to end the season!”

Scores were 14-25, 23-25, 17-15. The team finished 1-10 on the season.