Nicollet Raiders suffer blowout loss to Grand Meadow, 61-20

Ruth Klossner

Raider Riley Mans was tackled by Superlarks Christian Jacobsen (36) and Ethan Kassel (18) on a first half kickoff return. Mans — Nicollet’s primary return man — ran two kicks out for 31 yards. He also caught four passes for 30 yards. Raider Connor Martens is in the background, while Owen Warmington (48), Dominic Rosin (7), and Grant Pugh (99) held off other Grand Meadow defenders.

The Grand Meadow Superlarks ran for over 300 yards in a 61-20 win over Nicollet last week Wednesday.

The first half was “somewhat encouraging” for the Raiders, but Nicollet coach Tom Murphy noted, “Our margin of error is so small, we can’t make any mistakes.”

Unfortunately, the Raiders were intercepted twice in the first half, quarterback Nate Duis was sacked at least four times, and Nicollet turned the ball over on downs once.

As Murphy explained, “That was crucial. The first play we got a long completion to Shane (Stevensen), then there was a sack, and then an interception with a big return.

We’d get going, then something bad would happen.”

The Raiders did have some success passing and rushing, but Grand Meadow still went up 21-0.

“We got it to 21-6,” Murphy said about the Raiders converting a fourth down, then completing a long pass for the touchdown. “We needed to hold them, but we gave up a score right before the half.”

Grand Meadow’s fourth TD came less than a minute after Nicollet scored — and just a minute before halftime.

“If we had stopped that … ” the coach said, trailing off. “Their energy level went up and ours deflated. If was like we were swimming in the ocean with a small cut on our arm and the sharks found it.”

After the Superlarks scored on their first four possessions of the second half, the Raiders opted to give the JV players the opportunity to play.

“It was the first time that Colton Thomsen played quarterback,” Murphy said of the move.

Thomsen and the JV engineered two scores, while giving up one, in the quarter.

Looking at the positives of the game and the season, the coach said, “We didn’t back down the first half. Their coach said that their kids told him that we were better than they expected. With the exception of the second half of this game, we hadn’t really been blown out of a game this season. When we got the schedule at the start of the season, I knew our best-case scenario would be 3-3. We had three of the toughest teams in the state —Mountain Lake, Grand Meadow, and LeRoy-Ostrander —on our schedule.”

The Raiders moved into the first round of the section playoffs Tuesday, travelling all the way to Ogilvie, the farthest north team in the section.

“Round one is not a given, but I feel we can play with them,” Murphy said. “We have nothing to lose in the playoffs. The kids are excited and looking forward to it.”

The winner of Tuesday’s game is scheduled to play the second round at 1 p.m. on Saturday

However, with concerns about COVID, Murphy noted, “We don’t even know if the season will go on. We could take care of business, and it could still be taken away from us.”