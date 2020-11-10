Help this guy and (possibly) win big

By Lee Zion

[email protected]

The Lafayette Lions and the Fields of Grace Lutheran Parish are holding a raffle to help an area resident face down a deadly killer.

Mark Haler is dealing with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The disease is a form of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, which ironically is the disease-fighting network of the body.

The disease uses the lymphatic system to spread throughout the body. Tumors develop from lymphocytes — a type of white blood cell.

Symptoms include painless, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or other areas, abdominal pain or swelling, chest pain, coughing or trouble breathing, persistent fatigue, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

A flier from the Lions described what Haler is going through.

“Mark wasn’t celebrating on New Year’s Eve, 2019; he was beginning a fight for his life after learning that the lump on his leg was cancerous,” the flier stated.

Making things worse is Haler is already on disability because of a back injury. Further, he is caring for his wife, who had a debilitating brain aneurysm followed by several strokes. He is also rearing a teenager.

“Mark called on his God for strength and perseverance,” the Lions flier stated.

Mark started chemotherapy at the end of January; he goes for treatment every three to four weeks. The goal is to have a maintenance regime of chemo every seven to eight weeks — for the rest of his life.

And you can help out. A raffle will raise $3,000 for Haler’s medical expenses. The raffle will sell 250 tickets at $20 each. There will be three $500 prizes and two $250 prizes.

The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, just after the drive-by Santa event in Lafayette. (For more information, see Page 6.) The event will be streamed live over Facebook, just like previous Lions raffles.

To purchase tickets, contact any Lions member or stop by the office of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger. Make checks out to the Lafayette Lions.