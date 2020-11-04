Nicollet holds Halloween event

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

More than 20 cars — and 200 visitors — came to Nicollet for the Trunk or Treat celebration held Oct. 30.

The annual trick-or-treat party in Nicollet couldn’t go ahead in the usual fashion last week, due to COVID-19. But a few dedicated people worked hard to make something happen.

Thanks to the joint work of the Nicollet Chamber of Commerce and Trinity Lutheran Church, which hosted the event, the Nicollet Lions and others, more than 200 youngsters and their parents enjoyed candy and dress-up for Halloween. More than 20 cars and trucks lined up for a trunk-or-treat Oct. 30.

Pastor Micah Plocher said the church held its own event last year, for the first time, in addition to the annual school event. When church officials heard there would be no school event this year, they contacted the Chamber of Commerce about doing a joint event.

That process was fairly easy. They held a few meetings, and the Chamber sent out notices. That was it, Plocher said.

Parents were grateful.

“A few people mentioned that it was just nice to have such a normal-seeming event in the midst of the craziness of the pandemic,” Plocher said

The kids were grateful, too.

“Everybody seemed to have a lot of fun. there were a lot of smiling faces,” he said.

Greg Olson, who helped the Chamber, said the event went well.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted by the number of people that came. It was great,” he said.

The weather cooperated. If the weather had turned bad, they would have had to cancel, because COVID-19 would have made it impossible to move the event indoors, Olson said.

Olson thanked the sheriff’s office and the fire department for their assistance.

Olson also thanked Charlotte Abbas, with the Courtland Lions, for her help. Courtland held its own trunk-or-treat event a week earlier, and Abbas was able to provide a few tips on how to run the event.