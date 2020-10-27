Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

The Courtland Lions Club held its annual Halloween event Saturday as a Trunk-or-Treat due to restrictions from COVID-19. Show here, Lions President Lowell Abbas holds out a packet of candy for 5-year-old Harper Kachelmeier, escorted by mom Aimee. In the background, Lions member Brenda Jones waits for new visitors, while at right, 16-year-old Olivia Kachelmeier, Rebecca Newberry, 2-year-old Aurora Malz Newberry and Aurora’s mother Grace Malz wait their turn.

Cars lined up so the kids could get their candy, a pumpkin and a craft item.

Costumes were encouraged, but masks and social distancing were mandatory; gloves were encouraged. The line started at the south side of the Community Center and followed the path. Everyone had a great time, and the children enjoyed it very much. The Lions Club members made sure that everyone had a mask on and kept their distance from others to make sure that everyone stayed safe. No one was allowed inside the Community Center this year; everything was done outside.

Our hats go off to the Lion Club members, who made a safe way for the children to enjoy a safe Halloween party in 2020.

In case you missed the fun last weekend, there will be four trunk-or-treat events this weekend. For information, check out the Community Calendar in the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.