Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Tammy Clobes takes pictures as Mark Voges helps Daxton Decko use the fire hose, an Isabel Hamann and Anya Monge watch. Fire Prevention Week was the week before, from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, but the Lafayette Fire Department was able to come out to the Lafayette Charter School. The afternoon started with a fire drill and also included lessons on how fires start and fire safety.