Raiders win opener with Alden Conger/Glenville as unexpected foent

Ruth Klossner

Nicollet quarterback Nathan Duis got past Alden’s Ethan Greenfeld to pick up a second quarter first down. Other Raiders are Riley Mans (21), Tyler Laven (on ground), and Austin Gieseke (70). Duis ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more.

For about eight hours last week Tuesday, it looked like the Nicollet Raiders wouldn’t get a chance to play Friday. Planned foe GHEC/Truman informed Nicollet High School officials that morning that they could not play, due to COVID restrictions.

NHS AD James Bernau and coach Tom Murphy reached out to other teams in the district to see if anyone was in the same situation, but nobody was open. With a little urging that evening, Murphy started calling other teams to try to find a game. A tip to contact Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons resulted in success, with the Knights wanting a game as badly as Nicollet did. AC agreed to come to Nicollet — and to play nine-man ball.

Nicollet had faced Alden-Conger in nine-man ball two years ago, but the school knew then that it would have to move up to eleven man, when Glenville-Emmons was added. The Knights had a tough year last year but came ready to play and kept up with the Raiders in the first half Friday.

“I’m glad we got the game. Everyone — players, parents, fans — were thankful to get to play,” Murphy said. “It would have been difficult to play this week if we didn’t have that game. Mountain Lake will be daunting.”

While the Raiders usually have a pre-season scrimmage, that wasn’t allowed this year, and Murphy was concerned about the first game. The team did have a bit more contact in practice than usual, but there was only so much the players could do.

Nicollet scored first Friday night, taking a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. By the half, it was 6-6, but the Raiders did all the scoring after that, en route to a 26-6 win.

“We played OK. We didn’t make a ton of mistakes — some of those we made were just learning mistakes,” the coach said. “On defense, Austin Gieseke was the only player in the same position he’s played before. On offense, we had a few more in the same spots as last year.”

The Raiders gave up a touchdown on a long pass that caught the defense out of position. But, Murphy noted, “It didn’t come back to haunt us. The good thing is to learn from it. It’s not really something you’d see in practice.”

“Overall, I was pleased. I felt that we needed the win,” he added.

Starting his first game at quarterback, Nathan Duis played well overall. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and also had two interceptions.

“One interception was a ball thrown in the wrong spot. That comes from not having a lot of experience. The other I think he was trying to throw away. He played a clean second half,” Murphy said.

Although the Raiders didn’t pick up a “ton of yards” during the game, they got enough for the win.

Nicollet will have to bring its best effort when defending state champion Mountain Lake Area comes to town this Friday. The Wolverines lost their season opener to Grand Meadow last week.

“They’re aggressive and won’t be happy about getting beat,” Murphy said. “You always see a lot of improvement from Week One to Week Two, and I expect them to be better.”

The coach added, “We’re ready to see what we can do. The kids will have to be prepared to get hit. … There will be struggles. These kids want to be known as a good team — they’ll have to play hard.”

As he looked ahead, Murphy commented, “Every game could be the last game of the year [with the COVID situation]. It could be the fact that you can’t play or they can’t play. Hopefully [last week’s situation] doesn’t happen again.”