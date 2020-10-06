Better late than never as football season kicks off Friday

Ruth Klossner

The Nicollet Raiders worked on a blocking drill at their practice held in late September.

In the words of Nicollet head football coach Tom Murphy, “This will definitely be a season like no other.”

That’s a major understatement, as so much has already happened — and changed — and the team is still a day away from getting on the field to play.

With the uncertainty due to COVID-19, coaches and players were guardedly optimistic that there could be a fall season — until Aug. 4 when the Minnesota State High School League shut down football and volleyball, opting to have a “spring season.”

With that mindset, the urgency of getting ready for football was put on the back burner — although three weeks of fall practice (starting Sept. 14) was allowed.

Just before mid-September, however, a statewide movement — LetThemPlay — got rolling and took over Facebook, encouraging the matter to be reconsidered. When a special meeting of the MSHSL board was called for Monday, Sept. 21, hopes rose.

With a vote to reinstate fall football (and volleyball), practice intensified and game schedules made or revamped.

The Nicollet Raiders were in the midst of their three-week fall practice and continued with that, leading up to the official start of the football practice season Monday, Sept. 28. After the practice period, the first 2020 football games will be tomorrow.

The “on-again, off-again” season comes with several challenges, including weather, a tough schedule, and concerns about having players at practice. With continuing concerns about COVID, players may miss practice until again being declared eligible.

Even a sneeze or sniffle can take a player out of the game.

“It’s a sign of the times. If someone is sneezing, for example, they have to either get tested or get a statement from their doctor that says it’s something else,” Murphy said.

With games not starting until the second Friday in October — and six games on the schedule before a shortened playoff season — weather could be a concern.

“We’re starting late and will be playing some of our regular games at a time when most teams would normally be done. The last regular season game is scheduled for Nov. 11, then playoffs. The section final will probably be the day after Thanksgiving,” Murphy said.

That’s where playoffs will likely end, as no state tournaments are planned for any sport this fall.

Had the season been normal, the schedule would have been the reverse of last year — playing the same teams, but on the other team’s field.

A new schedule was made when football was planned for the spring — and the conference opted to go with that one for the abbreviated fall season. It’s a hard schedule for the Raiders and has some long trips — including a trek to Grand Meadow on a school night for the final game.

“It’s a tough schedule, but we have to accept it,” Murphy said. “It will be a challenge, but will provide opportunities for the kids. I just hope it’s not too little, too late.”

Murphy admitted that the reinstatement of fall ball caught him a bit by surprise.

“I hadn’t thought much about it since August. I was in a different mindset,” he said. “However it goes, it’s a season we won’t forget.”

Raider coaches expect to have 27 players when all are available. Eleven are seniors, with lower numbers in the other grades.

Although it was too early to have players slotted in, Murphy was looking at either Nathan Duis or Riley Mans at quarterback.

With the possibility of some players not being available at certain times, coaches noted that it would give players a chance to go to new spots — and find success.

While final details are not in place, it’s expected that football, as an outdoor sport, can have an attendance of 250.

This year’s assistant coaches are Nick Mans, James Bernau, Justin Laven, and Kevin Calsbeek.

Nicollet AD James Bernau has lined up a number of JV and junior high games. All are on Mondays, at 6 p.m.

The JV schedule at this point has the Raiders hosting Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Oct. 12, traveling to Madelia on Oct. 19, and hosting Madelia on Nov. 2.

Four junior high games are set, also on Mondays, at 4:30 p.m. Nicollet will host GHEC-Truman on Oct. 12, go to Madelia Oct. 19 and then to GHEC-Truman on Oct. 22, before hosting Madelia on Nov. 2.