Four people recognized for saving a patient’s life

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Four people were awarded for their roles in saving a patient’s life, and people came out in

support. Shown here are (awardees starred), FRONT ROW: Marti Uhde, *Mike Klingler, May Kavan, Jenna Kavan, *Bridget Kavan and patient Lowell Kavan. BACK ROW: Kevin Hulke, Shari Beranek, Gary Griebel, Zachary Reinhart, *Mark Dick, *Ashley Juracek, Mark Griffith and Craig Portner.

The family of a patient reunited Monday with Lafayette emergency workers under the best of circumstances — a ceremony honoring a life saved.

Three emergency workers received a life-saving pin Monday night, along with the daughter of the patient.

Zach Rinehart, public information officer with the South Central Minnesota EMS Regional System, described what happened July 16. Lafayette EMS received a call about a person experiencing cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found Lowell Kavan — and daughter Bridget Kavan was already doing CPR.

The Lafayette Ambulance crew took over. They applied an automatic emergency defibrillator, or AED, which can restart the heart, and a Lucas device, which automatically provides chest compressions.

About six minutes after emergency crews arrived, the patient’s heart restarted, Rinehart said.

Lowell Kavan was taken to the hospital in New Ulm and was later flown to the Twin Cities for further care.

Kavan said he was in a coma for about two weeks. He was able to return from the hospital Aug. 25.

He reported being weak after being in bed for so long, but he is now back, for the most part. He is receiving therapy at New Ulm.

Mark Dick, Ashley Juracek and Mike Klingler were presented with the Life Save Award, as well as Bridget Kavan. The award came in the form of a certificate and a pin. A fifth award was given to the squad as a whole.

Rinehart credited Kavan for her CPR training.

“Through the quick actions of all involved, the patient was able to receive needed medical care and is alive today,” Rinehart said. “This was a welcome bit of news.”

Rinehart said that when a person goes into cardiac arrest outside a hopital, the patient has a one-in-10 chance of surviving.

He thanked Bridget Kavan.

“The fact that you got this ball rolling — and it rolled right where it should roll, to our follks, to Allina and the heliocopter,” he said.

Lowell Kavan was grateful to the group.

“I’d like to thank the first responders for their help,” he said.

Dick, meanwhile, credited Bridget Kavan for her contribution to saving the patient.

“I know on our behalf, thanks to Bridget, I know our agency can’t stress enough how important it is to know the CPR training you received — as a lifeguard, I understand. That quick start was a key to what a success to where he is,” he said.

He also noted that Kavan was quick to call 911 so the Lafayette Ambulance squad could come and provide more advanced care. This gave Lowell a head start on his way to recovery.

Rinehart added that a success story like this depends on several things — quick recognition of cardiac arrest, an immediate call to 911, early CPR with emphasis on chest compressions, rapid access to an AED, EMS intervention, and care afterwards. All these things happened in this case.

“The teamwwork needed to accomplish this is rooted in the love of the community, and in this case, a daughter’s love for her father,” he said.

Dick advised that people learn Red Cross CPR for cases like this.