Tractors take to the field — a lot of them

Ruth Klossner

An over-the-road trucker spotted the action right along Highway 15 and stopped his rig to see what was happening. He talked to some of the spectators and participants and took photos — including this one of Dennis Lang — on his iPad.

No one is exactly sure how long it’s been going — probably three decades or more — but the annual Antique Tractor Plowing event took place Sept. 19 in a stubble field just north of Klossner. The event was postponed twice by rain and wet ground, but Saturday was a much better day.

Butch Altmann organized the event, which, this year, was held on the Bruce and Sarah Gieseke farm right along the highway.

With the tractors coming and going up and down the field, it was hard to get a count, but there were likely 11 rigs — mostly John Deeres, with one Case and one International.

There were a few wet spots in the fields, but the two, three, and four-bottom plows kept on going, turning 45 acres black between noon and 5 p.m. The tractors came from Lafayette, New Ulm, Sleepy Eye and elsewhere.

It’s a fun family event that everyone looks forward to. With “not much else going on,” a fair number of spectators stopped by to watch, including an over-the-road trucker who stopped his rig and grabbed his iPad to record the action and talk to people in the group.