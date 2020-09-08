Does this corral even exist?

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Veleda Cordes leads her horse, Casper, to a corral, which she says Nicollet County officials failed to acknowledge as it approved a permit for a gun range next door.

Several Courtland families say their peace has been disturbed by a gun range that reopened recently near their homes. And part of the problem involves a corral that might not exist.

Wade and Veleda Cordes are one of these families. They had no problem with the gun range previously, but they say things changed when new owners took over, upgrading from shotguns to rifles.

Joe and Christine Michaletz purchased the River Ridge Shooting Club two years ago, but didn’t do much with it until recently. Veleda describes what happened next.

“They have now decided to turn it into what I’ve been calling, basically, Disneyland with guns and alcohol,” she said.

Veleda said that the Michaletzes put in new facilities, and they fired high- powered rifles at a recent event. Her husband could hear every shot even though he was inside and had the television on. Her horses panicked.

Also, the Cordes family has a second corral which is even closer to the gun range. It’s within 500 feet, and state law says it’s illegal to discharge weapons within 500 feet of a livestock corral.

“Nicollet County is passing this, and claiming that this corral does not exist. But it exists. It’s there. It’s been there,” she said.

“They never even asked us,” Wade added. “Now they say that they don’t know if it exists or not.”

As an added concern, expanding the gun business would bring more cars — as many as 150 a day — along their narrow gravel road. This is a road that gets washed out every time there’s a heavy rain, which is another safety issue, Wade said.

“People jog on this road. There’s a neighbor who takes her grandchildren in a little wagon on the road. I ride my horse,” Veleda said.

Brenda Guldan, meanwhile, lives to the west of the gun range. She’s down the range of the firing line, so bullets could miss the berm and end up firing on to her property.

“So if you hit the deck in your own yard. … ” she said, trailing off.

Guldan has lived there for 14 years. The previous owners weren’t a problem, but the recent changes increase the noise and the danger, she said.

She has school-aged children on the property, and teens work outdoors on her farm. She worries might happen to them.

The Cordes family and Guldan said this is not a question about gun rights, for they are all advocates of gun ownership. Instead, it’s a question of property rights. If the plans for the gun range are not changed, then it’s unsafe for neighbors to be outside and enjoy their property.

Guldan added that bullets from high-powered rifles can travel as far as 4 miles. That puts a lot of properties at risk — including Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.

In fact, Tim Plath, the principal of the school, spoke briefly at the Nicollet County commissioners meeting July 28. He worried about safety, but conceded that his property was farther away and that natural land barriers would mitigate most of his concerns.

David Stoering also spoke at the meeting. He, too, worried about gun users overshooting the protective berm and onto his property.

County Commissioner John Luepke was one of only two commissioners, along with Denny Kemp, to vote against the project. He wasn’t familiar with the question of the corral, but he was worried about the gun range as a safety issue.

Luepke said that even if River Ridge is scrupulous in following the safety guidelines, there’s always the chance that in the future, the Michaletzes would sell the property. The next owners, under the same permit, might not be anywhere near as careful.

He suggested a compromise — approving the permit for shotguns, pistols and archery, but putting a hold on the rifle permit. The proposal died for a lack of a second.

Christine Michaletz, meanwhile, said the gun range was there before the Cordes family moved in with their horses. She said River Ridge would follow all safety and noise standards.

“We acquired this existing shooting range a while back. With public demand, we saw an opportunity to pursue expanding the shooting activity. So we followed the processes with the county,” she said.

River Ridge worked with the state Department of Natural Resources, which determined that the shooting range was 635 feet away from the corral. As for the second corral, “We believe it is possible that an existing corral may have been recently adjusted to bring it closer to the property boundary,” she said.

She added that she is working with the DNR on this, and gun range has suspended its rifle operations until the matter is resolved.

The shooting range does not fire in the direction of the school. Also, the gun range will not conduct live pheasant shooting, as the previous owners did. That makes it easier for them to control the direction customers will fire, Michaletz said.

They will also install increased sound mitigation, she said.

“Our objective is to run a clean, safe range. And I certainly understand the concerns,” she said. “But we’ve said it before, and I’ll continue to say it, that our priority is safety. We have a good plan, and we have a lot of hard work ahead of us to ensure that our plans happen the way we’re proposing.”