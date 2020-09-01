MVL ceremony starts new school year

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Rev. Tom Westendorf and Mrs. Karyn Clemons, new to the school, are installed by Pastor Don Stutton of St. Paul’s Church.

This is a school year no one could have predicted — and people attending the opening ceremony had to remain socially distant to protect themselves and others.

In the midst of the uncertainty, God was present at the service as Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School unveiled its theme for the academic year.

“ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ”

That Biblical passage, from Jeremiah 29:11, set the mood for the special Sunday afternoon service at the school. Pastor Don Sutton of St. Paul’s church in New Ulm said that last year, “School became virtual, and sports didn’t happen, and graduation was all different.”

There are no certainties for this new school year, either, he added. But God still has plans for all of us, he said.

Sutton said that Jeremiah was writing in a time of even greater uncertainty, when the Israelites were carried off to Babylon. But even then, God had plans to give His people hope and a future.

What was true 2,600 years ago is still true today, he said.

“What’s the 2020-2021 school year going to be like?” Sutton asked. “Come what may, He is going to make this a good school year. And He will give us the strength to adjust. He will be with each and every student. He will be with each and every faculty member. He will be with the support staff. He will be with families as you deal with the challenges as they come your way. But he’ll be with you, to bless you and keep you.”

Sutton closed by saying that nothing will separate His people from the love of God, and that is part of His plans for all of us.

Also at the ceremony, Karyn Clemons and Rev. Tom Westendorf were installed at MVL. Dr. Tim Plath was honored for 40 years of ministry, and Mrs. Jennifer Uher was honored for 25 years of service.