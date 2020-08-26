Help someone in need!

The Lafayette Fire & Ambulance squads and the Lafayette Area Lions Club are holding a raffle to help Ann Atzenhoefer with her medical expenses.

It started in 2016 with what seemed to be a cold, but the symptoms got worse. After a blood test, she was diagnosed with “granulomatosis with polyangiitis,” formerly called Wegener’s disease. The condition is rare — and fatal.

The cause of the disease is unknown. The condition is an inflammation of the blood vessels, limiting the flow of blood to major organs, which leads to damage.

It took three years of blood work and appointments before Atzenhoefer was able to get a kidney transplant in February. But this is not the end of the story, for she will need medication for the rest of her life.

To help out, lottery tickets are $20, with three top prizes of $500 and two prizes of $250. For tickets, stop by the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger or call 228-8985. The number of tickets is limited; the drawing is at 7 p.m. Aug. 28.