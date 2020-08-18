Nicollet Public School unveils its learning plan for 2020-21

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Nicollet Public School is shown here over the summer.

By Cassandra Masters

Ledger staff writer

Nicollet Public High School will use a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning for the 2020-21 school year. The school board discussed the plan during the Aug. 12 meeting.

The first day of school is Sept. 8 for grades seven through 12, and Sept. 14 for kindergarten through sixth grade.

The hybrid learning model, on the school’s website, is 12 pages detailing the plan for the school year. It covers sanitation, safety protocols, and social distancing.

Superintendent Steve Malone said parents, students, and staff received notice of the plan Aug. 6.

The Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and teachers created the learning plan together, and Malone will oversee the procedures.

Malone added that the plan allows for revisions if circumstances change.

“All in all, it is good to have a plan out, and people understand that it could change,” he said.

Students will be divided into two alternating groups to keep the school at about 50 percent of student capacity a day. The plan also discusses requirements such as 6-foot social distancing at all times.

Activities involving large groups of students not allowing for social distancing, like assemblies, are discontinued for the time being. The recommendation for music and physical education programs suggests there should be 12 feet between participants.

Principal Todd Toulouse is the contact person for the school district. Toulouse will work with school nurse Jennifer Sealy to communicate any concerns or issues.

The school will set up markers 6 feet apart in common areas, like the library or cafeteria, where lines may form, as well as supply hand sanitizer and disinfectant supplies. Mealtimes change for students, with prepackaged meals delivered to classrooms. Students must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after meals.

Only one student per gender may use the bathroom at any given time, monitored by the staff. Bathrooms get disinfected twice during the school day.

The school shall clean all spaces used by students daily, with high-touch surfaces disinfected daily. Also, the school shall perform a deep clean weekly.

Anyone entering the school must pass a temperature screening, and anyone above 100.4 degrees may not enter. Upon entering staff and students need to wear a protective face covering, unless they have a health reason prohibiting the wearing of a mask.

The school will provide face coverings for students or staff who forget to bring their own. Acceptable face coverings include home-sewn, bandana, and surgical masks that cover the mouth and nose.

If the level of COVID-19 cases rises in Nicollet County, the school could switch to only using distance learning. Malone will monitor the county data, updated each Thursday.

In other business

Approved consent agenda as presented.

Approved donations: $300 from the Nicollet Lion’s Club for school supplies, and Nicollet County Public Health and Chamber of commerce gave cloth and paper masks for staff and students.

Approved meal prices for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved student 2020-21 student handbook.

Effective Dec. 31, 2020, Eric Hopp will resign his post as board chairperson.

The next school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.

Cross country starts up

LCWM Nicollet Cross Country is underway.

Practices are held at LCWM Secondary School at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Attend one session per day.

If you are interested in joining, contact James Bernau at NPS or coach Doug Burns at [email protected]