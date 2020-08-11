Flooding, downtown mini park discussed at Lafayette City Council meeting

The Lafayette Band performs July 31 in the space between Dave’s Place and the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger. The city of Lafayette is looking to extend the grassy area, seen here in the background, so as to cover the bare dirt, seen in the foreground.

Flooding issues were discussed at the Lafayette City Council meeting held Monday night.

Marjorie Hurd addressed the council. She said that in the 12 years she has lived here, her 1⁄3-horsepower pump could handle the flooding in her basement. Further, she needed the pumps only a few months out of the year.

In the heavy rainstorm last month, two pumps were not enough to handle the 21 inches of water in the basement. And now she has to run the pumps year round, she said.

“And I know there’s other people in town that have the same situation,” she said.

Mayor Tom Sandberg said this is because the city used to have a problem with infiltration. Rainwater used to enter the wastewater treatment system. The rainwater was then regarded as wastewater, which then had to be treated, costing the city millions of dollars.

Now this problem has been fixed. Except all that water has nowhere else to go.

Also, the city naturally slopes toward Lund Park, he said.

City Clerk Sandy Burger said the city might be able to get some help. The Minnesota Valley Action Council invited area cities to report whatever losses occurred from the recent storms. The agency would compile that information and use it to apply for grants.

Money could go toward storm drains, tiling and drainage upgrades, she said.

Mini-park

Also at the meeting, council members briefly discussed the work on the mini-park downtown, between Dave’s Place and the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger. The plan calls for extending the lawn next to Dave’s Place, into the bare dirt area where two buildings once stood before they were destroyed by fire in late 2017.

Councilwoman Sandie Peterson said at the meeting that the work could begin in September. A further update on the park project would come in November, she said.

However, before work can begin on the project, a legal glitch needs to be cleared up. As the city was looking over the records for the various properties that make up the future mini-park, staff noticed that the ownership of some of the parcels had been recorded incorrectly.

For example, some of the land underneath the patio of Dave’s Place was shown as belonging to the Community Center next door, Burger said.

The city would have to do a survey, at a cost between $800 and $1,000, to straighten it out, said City Attorney Aaron Walton.

Councilman Scott Portner wondered if Dave’s Place should contribute toward the cost of the survey, saying it was unfair to ask taxpayers to pay for something that would benefit the restaurant. But Burger said it would be unfair to ask the restaurant to pay in a time of hardship.

She added that the mistake was made almost two decades ago, and it would be difficult to determine who was at fault.

In other business …