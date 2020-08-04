Judging goes on, minus fair

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Watched by judge Dustin Compart — who lives in Mankato and who grew up north of Nicollet — 4-H animal handlers Jordan Mueller of Arlington and Baleigh Peterson and Branstyn Peterson of Gibbon show their pigs July 30 at the Sibley County Fairgrounds.

The Sibley County Fair — like most county fairs throughout Minnesota — was not able to go forward this year because of restrictions from COVID-19. However, the 4-H judging was able to happen last week.

The event, held July 29 through 31, featured beef cows, dairy cows, dogs, goats, llamas, pigs, poultry and rabbits. Kids from throughout Sibley County came out to have their animals judged.

Connie Rettman, the extension educator for 4-H youth devlelopment for Sibley County, said this was an opportunity for the youngsters to showcase the animals they’ve worked so hard with all summer.

“A lot of them are very appreciative and glad they had a chance to come out and show people what they’ve done, and get out and do something for the summer,” she said.

The show was similar to what happened in years past, but half the number of participants. Also, the rest of the fairgrounds was silent, and only parents were able to watch, she said.

There were also a lot more rules covering sanitizing and social distancing ­— and that meant a lot of extra work for the kids, Rettman said.

“In the end, I think it was all very worth it,” Rettman said.

Rettman added that there was a groundswell of support from the parents and from volunteers, because everyone wanted the judging events to happen.

Rettman said she was glad that the Sibley County 4-H’ers were able to set up the judging in such a difficult time.

“4-H is such a good program. The kids have really put a lot of hard work into it this summer. I’m very excited to see the kids come out and show. And just knowing what this year has brought, I’m just so excited that they were still willing to come out and do this, with the extra work,” she said.