Pastor Meitner comes to Zion

Courtesy

Pastor Meitner poses with his family ­— wife Michelle and daughters Olivia, 13, Abigail, 9, and Madeline, 11.

By Karen Fluegge

Ledger staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop has been blessed with a new pastor.

Rev. Paul Meitner was installed as pastor Sunday, July 12. Rev. Paul Tessmer was the church’s pastor from 1998 until January 2020. Rev. Peter Naumann has been their interim pastor from January until Rev. Meitner arrived.

Rev. Meitner and his wife, Michelle, plus their three daughters, Olivia, 13, Madeline, 11, and Abigail, 9, arrived in Winthrop on July 1. They made the move from Los Angeles. He had been a pastor at St. Paul’s First Lutheran Church in North Hollywood for the last nine years.

California was not new to Rev. Meitner. He grew up in the Santa Clara and San Jose area because his father received a call to teach there. Teaching was his father’s second career, as he served in the military before attending Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm (now Martin Luther College). While in New Ulm, the Meitner family lived in the John Lind House. It was used for student housing back in the 1970s.

Because Rev. Meitner’s father was a teacher, the family eventually moved back to Minnesota, which allowed Rev. Meitner to graduate from West Lutheran High School, then in Hopkins. The school is now in Plymouth, Minn.

He graduated from Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, in 1996; Martin Luther College, New Ulm, in 1998; and from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, in Mequon, Wis., in 2002.

Before the call to North Hollywood, Rev. Meitner received a call to Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Iron Mountain, Mich., and was there for nine years.

“Iron Mountain is located in the upper peninsula of Michigan and is a beautiful place, and the people were just wonderful there,” Rev. Meitner said.

Now, however, the Meitners are happy to be in Winthrop.

“I have moved so many times in my life,” Rev. Metiner said. “Each place you live, there are good things and drawbacks. Southern Minnesota has a spot in my heart, so I am excited to be here and happy that God has given me this opportunity.”

Meitner added that his installation was “extra special” because two of his best friends from his MLC days participated in the service.

“Pastor Steve Bauer from Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibbon and Dr. Timothy Schmeling from Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary in Mankato. The three of us lived in Mankato and drove to New Ulm to attend MLC. We had a ’79 Monte Carlo that served us well during our commute,” he recalled.

“However, I also appreciated the other pastors who attended to be a part of my installation.” These included Pastor Scott Muske, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fairfax; Pastor Eugene DeVries, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hutchinson; Pastor John Paustian, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Morgan; and Pastor Jeff Bovee, St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Ulm.

A big welcome to Rev. Meitner and the family. Many blessings to you, and we hope you will have some time to enjoy what Minnesota has to offer.

“My family seems to be really enjoying being in Winthrop. My wife also appreciates being back closer to her family, who live in the Howard Lake area. My daughters love it that they can explore the town and have more freedom on their bicycles. We are also looking forward to canoeing, kayaking and just enjoying the outdoors,” he said.