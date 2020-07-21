Trinity Lutheran School welcomes new principal

Courtesy

Trinity Lutheran School’s new principal, Justin Wasser, poses with wife Kellsie and children Lukas, 6 months, and Noah, 4.

By Karen Fluegge

Ledger staff writer

It is an exciting time at Trinity Lutheran School in Nicollet, which has been blessed with a new principal.

Justin Wasser and his wife, Kellsie, arrived July 1 in Nicollet with their sons, Noah, 4, and Lukas, 6 months.

Wasser moved from Warren, Mich., where he taught at Crown of Life Lutheran School for seven years, from 2013 to 2020. In addition to teaching the upper grades and being the technology director for the school, he coached basketball and assisted with soccer.

At Trinity Lutheran School, Wasser will also teach the upper grades, grades five through eight, and serve as the school’s principal.

“When I have talked with the leaders at Trinity, I feel they will be supportive of me as a first-time principal. I know there will be some learning curves, so I appreciate them being willing to work with me,” Wasser said.

Wasser noted this is a change for him, as he has always lived in large cities. He grew up in Salem, Ore., where his father has been a pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church for about 27 years.

“I have always been intrigued about living in a small town. I like the idea of a small community of people and the pace of a small town,” he said.

Wasser went to high school at Evergreen Lutheran High School in Des Moines, Washington. He graduated in 2009.

He then attended Martin Luther College in New Ulm. He graduated in 2013 with a degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis in Physical Education. His first call was to Warren, Michigan.

His second call, the call to Trinity in Nicollet, was a surprise, but yet he had been thinking for the last year or so that he would like to become a principal someday.

“I am busy trying to learn to be a good principal and how to handle things with the COVID-19 pandemic. It makes for an interesting time,” he said.

Wasser added that he was confident that the school can work with social distancing to keep the students safe.

“I am sure the parents did a good job of home schooling their children during the pandemic, but I think they are ready for the children to go back to school. I am looking forward to educating the children spiritually and mentally. I also plan to work with Pastor Plocher and others to try to bring new families to our church and school,” he said.

We all want to welcome the Wassers to Trinity Lutheran School and the Nicollet community. We hope you enjoy the “small town” living and one day we might get you to be a Minnesota sports fan rather than the enthusiasm you now have for the Wisconsin teams.

NOTE: A story on Trinity’s new pastor, Micah Plocher, will appear here next week.