Area couple raise herbs and more on hobby farm in Rural Madelia; Southern Brown County

When Bil Carda and Alise Torgusen began their agriculture business, Under the Sun Herbs, they lived in Mankato in a tiny home and grew their plants in an urban plot that was donated to them. They would lovingly gather their crop, bundle it up and tie it together to dry the herbs – hanging them in every available spot of the approximately 120 square feet of living space in their small abode. They sold their products at farmers markets and on a website that Bil built for the business: www.underthesunherbs.com.

The couple grew up near each other in New Ulm, but their relationship did not develop until they were adults. After high school, Bil went to college for graphic design and video and web design, and Alise attended cosmetology school and worked as a stylist for many years. They each knew that what they were doing was not their dream job or lifestyle. “I did a lot of searching and figuring out what the purpose of life was and struggled with that,” Bil said. One day, he realized that food was a big key to life. “Everything needs food to survive,” he stated. “It is really important. I followed that thought down the rabbit hole and it has led me here.”

“Never in a million years did I think I would trade nail polish for dirt under my nails, but I love it,” Alise added.

Today, Bil and Alise are the proud owners of a lovely farm house on 10 acres of land in rural Madelia that is technically in Brown County. They live off of Highway 15 on 130th Street and are neighbors to another popular local, organic farm couple: Brooke and John Knisley of Alternative Roots Farms. Business is expanding nicely for Bil and Alise, as is their knowledge and the amount of space they use in their yard to grow herbs and other food.

Bil and Alise met the Knisleys when the Alternative Roots Farm owners built a greenhouse and had an open house ceremony a couple of years ago. Their mutual interests helped them form a friendship and the younger couple credits the Knisleys with suggesting that they look into buying the farm next door; although it was not for sale at the time, the Knisleys knew that the owners were thinking about moving to town.

Initially, Bil and Alise figured the farm was too big for them; going from a tiny house to 10 acres and a large home was quite a leap, but it was meant to be. “I do not think we would be here if it was not for the Knisleys,” Bil said. “They have been great friends and great neighbors. They freely share their tools, their knowledge and are great mentors.”

In October of 2018, Bil and Alise became proud owners of the hobby farm and expanded quickly. Today, they grow a wide variety of herbs such as dill, rosemary, thyme, chicory, parsley, sweet basil, calendula, summer savory, three kinds of tulsi basil, chamomile and four different varieties of garlic – to name just a very few. They dry it to sell separately, plus they make teas and herb blends. “Garlic has been a fun crop for us,” Bil said. They use garlic in their chicken’s water for medicinal benefits. Garlic scapes, and the garlic salt they produce with them, is one of the most popular items they sell.

