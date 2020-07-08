Fields of Grace holds outdoor service

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Pastor Heidi Hagstrom addresses the congregation of about 40 people at Fields of Grace’s gathering at Bernadotte.

What was unusual about the church service was it wasn’t all that unusual. The three churches of Fields of Grace — Bernadotte, First Lutheran and Swan Lake — held a joint service in the park next to the Bernadotte church, as they always do on the Fourth of July weekend.

But Pastor Heidi Hagstrom had a solemn reminder for the congregants. People in the same family group could sit together, but each family group had to stay 6 feet apart from every other family group.

After all, there’s still a pandemic going on. Hagstrom called these “strange times.”

In another nod to these times, the communion wafer and the grape juice for communion wine came prepackaged, to limit the contact people might have with others and reduce the chance of a deadly virus being spread among people who had come out to pray.

“Welcome to worship on the weekend of Independence Day,” Hagstrom said. “Together — what a great word. With gratitude.”

This was the first such gathering the church was able to have in quite a while, Hagstrom added. So she had to play a bit of catch-up in mentioning that two of the congregants had graduated high school a month ago — Kaylyn Broste from New Ulm High School and Ben Radke from Nicollet High School.

Also, before the communion, Hagstrom said in her prayer that it had been “too long” since the people have been able to have communion.

Likewise, she was grateful that the congregation was able to sing together — something the church still won’t be able to do when services are held indoors.

Hagstrom told the congregation that the Fields of Grace council will meet July 15 to discuss how to handle services for the rest of the summer and how to handle Sunday school in the fall.

Hagstorm also said, during a break in the service, that this has been a very difficult time.

“All the things that we’re taught, in how we are to serve our people, we can’t do. Because we can’t be with them. So this, for me, feels like life again,” she said. “We’re cautious — it’s a first step. I don’t know how long this is going to last, but we’ll do what we can do to be together as people of God.”

In addition to the live service, people also got to hear a recorded church service over the radio. The project, “A New Day,” is a joint effort between Jim Bartels of KNUJ radio, the three Fields of Grace churches, Scandian Grove Church in Norseland and St. Paul’s and Trinity Lutheran churches in Gaylord.

That project is in its fifth week and will run for a total of 11 weeks, Hagstrom said.

This week’s radio program briefly touched on the other major news story of this summer — the collapse in racial relations in this nation. Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd were killed in a particular type of sin the presenter referred to as “missing the mark.”

“Their deaths are visceral reminders that racial injustice has not only shaped, but continues to shape the way we live and work in this country,” she said.

People need to listen to God as He calls out for people to join in His vision of justice. This will not be easy, but it’s part of the process of becoming God’s ambassadors, the presenter said.

Bartels said previous programs are archived. People can listen at KNUJ.net.