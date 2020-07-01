Something is always in bloom at Hartshorn

If you appreciate the gorgeous flowers around Hartshorn Manor then you have Duane Risen to thank. Risen has lived at Hartshorn two separate times, for about 11 years total, and most recently since 2011.

Off and on during his life, Risen has tinkered in gardening, but he has a real gift. He understands what blooms when and how to plant them so when one plant is waning the next one is blooming. Something is always in bloom around Hartshorn from early spring to late fall. All around the building, and especially in the back patio area, it adds great curb appeal to the apartment building, bringing great cheer and beauty for the people who call Hartshorn home.

Hartshorn provides some of the money for the plants, but Risen buys some of them as well with his own money. He also donates his time and energy to caring for the plants, flowers and greenery. “He waits for good deals and gets as much as he can,” said Karae Grundmeyer, Hartshorn Manager. “We appreciate him very much.”

“You see what is here, but nobody knows how many I have accidentally killed,” Risen joked. However, he is glad that his efforts can bring joy to others and is grateful for something productive to do with his time.

“I get so bored sometimes. I walk five times a day with the dogs, but I need something else to do,” Risen said.

He has two constant companions, his dogs Popeye and Sophie. Popeye is 14 years old, has bad arthritis and it is hard for him to walk. Last year, Risen thought Popeye was not going to make it much longer. Then he adopted Sophie on Valentine’s Day in 2018, and she has helped both Risen and Popeye be happier and perkier.

Risen can often be seen pushing a walker on those aforementioned walks that he and his dogs take each day. It is not actually to help Risen walk, it is for Popeye. Duane bought the walker and created a box to attach to it for Popeye so they can go for walks together. Sometimes Sophie rides in there too. Of course, on their walks the trio circles the building and makes sure the plants, flowers and shrubs are all looking good.

Hartshorn is blooming on the inside as well with some newly remodeled common areas and apartment upgrades. They are also planning some more fun additions to really enhance the living experience there. They expanded their parking lot last year and then again this year. For the first time in many years, the apartment complex is at full capacity and has a waiting list.