New owners at Madelia Culligan

As lifelong friends growing up in Fairmont, Rich Johnson and Dave Cone always talked and dreamed about owning a business together. Over the years a variety of ideas came to them, but none of them seemed quite right. Until this year. In April – in the middle of a global pandemic – they finally landed upon what seemed to be the perfect opportunity. Despite the crazy timing, when Madelia Culligan’s owner, Mike Sophy, was ready to pass the business to another owner, Johnson and Cone knew it was the perfect match for them. They decided to take the plunge despite not knowing exactly what the future holds. What they do know is that water is essential and Culligan is a great investment.

Johnson is a third generation Culligan man. His grandfather started Culligan in Fairmont, Blue Earth and Jackson, and then passed it to his son – Rich’s father – who operated it for 30 years before Johnson bought it in 1997.

“I have been part of the Culligan business my whole life,” Johnson said. But, when asked if he always knew he would perpetuate the family business; the answer was no! When Johnson went off to college at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he had no intention of coming back to Fairmont to live or work. “You know how it is when you’re a kid. You think you want to leave the town you grew up in,” Johnson stated. He earned a degree in exercise physiology with a business minor and was into training and working out – a far cry from the Culligan business. But his father asked him to come back and work with him after college and Johnson agreed to give the family business a try.

Cone first attended Concordia College in Moorhead to study business and completed his degree at Mankato State University. He moved to Minneapolis and was there for several years, but came back to Fairmont. “Much like Rich, I never thought I would move back, but as you get older there is a pull that happens. I missed being around open spaces, so I took the plunge and quit my job up there and came back,” Cone said.

Cone actually worked for Johnson for awhile in sales at Culligan and really enjoyed the job, but then he took a job at Avery Weigh-Tronix and was there for 20 years. The company was bought by ITW, and Cone was put in charge of Hobart Food Equipment, Weigh Wrap division based in Troy, Ohio. He ran that group for six years. “It is a great company and I loved what I did, but the travel portion of it was really hard,” Cone said.

