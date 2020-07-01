End-of-year awards presented in unique ways at Nicollet
By Ruth Klossner
Along with prom, concerts, spring sports and — in some cases — graduation, end-of-the-year senior awards programs were victims of COVID-19 at area schools.
That didn’t mean that the students weren’t recognized. It just meant that the awards and honors were announced in different — and sometimes unusual — ways. While some awards were announced by mail, others were made in person.
For example, as reported in the June 4 Ledger, members of the Nicollet Lions Club boarded a school bus to travel from west to east and north to south to notify nine scholarship winners. That resulted in some surprised expressions when the big yellow bus rolled into their yard.
The Nicollet American Legion, Auxiliary, SAL, and Legion Riders also delivered the good news to the recipient of the new Legion Family scholarship.
All told, 17 of the 24 members of the Nicollet Class of 2020 earned special honors for academics, athletics, and arts and/or scholarships—all of which would have been announced at Senior Night, had it been held. In addition, a Mankato West graduate who lives in the district received a Lions scholarship.
Those awards, along with scholarships announced by college, are:
Highest academic honors
Class valedictorian: Katia Ostermann
Class salutatorian: Jonathan Mans
Scholarships
Nicollet Lions Student of the Year Scholarship ($1,500): Marisa Arndt
Nicollet Lions Scholarships ($750 each: Trinity Carlson, Ruby Hoffman, Tayler Johnson, Jonathan Mans, Benjamin Radke, Logan Shay, Kayley Silva, and Isabella Aase (Mankato West)
Nicollet PTO Scholarships ($500 each): Trinity Carlson and Hailey Stoecker
Nicollet American Legion Scholarship ($1,000): Marisa Arndt
Lafayette Lions Scholarship ($1,000): Benjamin Radke
United Farmer’s Coop (UFC) Scholarship: Jonathan Mans
MN Valley Uniserve Scholarship: Ruby Hoffman
Ruby A. and Margaret I Johnson Scholarship: Ruby Hoffman
South Central College Signing Day Scholarship: Brodee Menk
2020 Road to Success Scholarship: Katia Ostermann
St. Cloud State Presidential Academic Scholarship: Katia Ostermann
Academic Achievement Scholarship, U of M-Crookston: Kayley Silva
Other awards
Nancy Anton Award: Marisa Arndt
Senior Athlete Awards: Marisa Arndt & Jonathan Mans
MSHSL AAA Award: Marisa Arndt and Jonathan Mans
Citizenship Award: Jonathan Mans and Logan Shay
Band Director’s Award: Tessa Guffey and Jillian Thompson (in memoriam)
John Philip Sousa Band Department Award: Jaydon Knaak and Jonathan Mans
CITS Social Studies Award: Tessa Guffey
Ag Department Awards: Benjamin Radke, Justin Rosin and Kayley Silva
Georgia O’Keeffe Art Dept. Award: Jillian Thompson (in memoriam)
American Red Cross Red Cords: Tessa Guffey, Avery Northquest, Logan Shay, and Savannah Willaert
Honor students
Marisa Arndt, Trinity Carlson, Tessa Guffey, Ruby Hoffman, Tayler Johnson, Jonathan Mans, Avery Northquest, Katia Ostermann, Amanda Otto, Benjamin Radke, Logan Shay, Kayley Silva, and Hailey Stoecker.