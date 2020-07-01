End-of-year awards presented in unique ways at Nicollet

By Ruth Klossner

Along with prom, concerts, spring sports and — in some cases — graduation, end-of-the-year senior awards programs were victims of COVID-19 at area schools.

That didn’t mean that the students weren’t recognized. It just meant that the awards and honors were announced in different — and sometimes unusual — ways. While some awards were announced by mail, others were made in person.

For example, as reported in the June 4 Ledger, members of the Nicollet Lions Club boarded a school bus to travel from west to east and north to south to notify nine scholarship winners. That resulted in some surprised expressions when the big yellow bus rolled into their yard.

The Nicollet American Legion, Auxiliary, SAL, and Legion Riders also delivered the good news to the recipient of the new Legion Family scholarship.

All told, 17 of the 24 members of the Nicollet Class of 2020 earned special honors for academics, athletics, and arts and/or scholarships—all of which would have been announced at Senior Night, had it been held. In addition, a Mankato West graduate who lives in the district received a Lions scholarship.

Those awards, along with scholarships announced by college, are:

Highest academic honors

Class valedictorian: Katia Ostermann

Class salutatorian: Jonathan Mans

Scholarships

Nicollet Lions Student of the Year Scholarship ($1,500): Marisa Arndt

Nicollet Lions Scholarships ($750 each: Trinity Carlson, Ruby Hoffman, Tayler Johnson, Jonathan Mans, Benjamin Radke, Logan Shay, Kayley Silva, and Isabella Aase (Mankato West)

Nicollet PTO Scholarships ($500 each): Trinity Carlson and Hailey Stoecker

Nicollet American Legion Scholarship ($1,000): Marisa Arndt

Lafayette Lions Scholarship ($1,000): Benjamin Radke

United Farmer’s Coop (UFC) Scholarship: Jonathan Mans

MN Valley Uniserve Scholarship: Ruby Hoffman

Ruby A. and Margaret I Johnson Scholarship: Ruby Hoffman

South Central College Signing Day Scholarship: Brodee Menk

2020 Road to Success Scholarship: Katia Ostermann

St. Cloud State Presidential Academic Scholarship: Katia Ostermann

Academic Achievement Scholarship, U of M-Crookston: Kayley Silva

Other awards

Nancy Anton Award: Marisa Arndt

Senior Athlete Awards: Marisa Arndt & Jonathan Mans

MSHSL AAA Award: Marisa Arndt and Jonathan Mans

Citizenship Award: Jonathan Mans and Logan Shay

Band Director’s Award: Tessa Guffey and Jillian Thompson (in memoriam)

John Philip Sousa Band Department Award: Jaydon Knaak and Jonathan Mans

CITS Social Studies Award: Tessa Guffey

Ag Department Awards: Benjamin Radke, Justin Rosin and Kayley Silva

Georgia O’Keeffe Art Dept. Award: Jillian Thompson (in memoriam)

American Red Cross Red Cords: Tessa Guffey, Avery Northquest, Logan Shay, and Savannah Willaert

Honor students

Marisa Arndt, Trinity Carlson, Tessa Guffey, Ruby Hoffman, Tayler Johnson, Jonathan Mans, Avery Northquest, Katia Ostermann, Amanda Otto, Benjamin Radke, Logan Shay, Kayley Silva, and Hailey Stoecker.