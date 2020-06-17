Trinity Lutheran bids farewell to Principal Joe Gumm

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Joe Gumm, center, holding a parting gift presented to him by the congregation, talks to members of the church. With him is son Benj, 12, wife Annie, and daughter Evie, 11. Not shown is son Aaron, 5.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and School said goodbye to its principal during Sunday services this week.

Interim Pastor Daniel Balge praised principal and teacher Joe Gumm and his wife, teacher Annie Gumm, during the sermon.

Balge spoke on Deuteronomy 11, which says God’s word should be on people’s hands and foreheads. One interpretation is that people should wear the actual word of God — as some Bible readers do. But the more common interpretation is God should be deep in the soul and in people’s daily routines, he said.

To make sure that happens, the Word must be taught — and Balge credited the school and the Gumms for their work in this.

“We pause and we thank God for the service of our principal, Mr. Joe Gumm, and teacher Mrs. Annie Gumm. We say farewell on this day, and say thank God for the blessings that they have been upon us and they have brought on us,” he said.

These are blessings that people can see and count, Balge said. But beyond that, there are blessings that cannot be seen yet, as the children the Gumms taught grow to be parents and grandparents themselves.

“It is hard to put into words what a blessing that is, and part of that is because our human mind doesn’t grasp all that God gets done in that setting,” he said. “On this day, we thank God for the ministry of Mr. and Mrs. Gumm.”

Balge added that the blessings on the Gumms would continue as they serve in Watertown, Wis. — he at Luther Prep and she at St. Mark’s School.

“We know that blessing moves with them, as well. They go with our thanks. Far more important, we thank God for them,” Balge said.

Benjamin Matzke, speaking at the service, praised the Gumms.

“If memory serves, there was applause when Joe accepted his call to Trinity. And again, when the letter was read that he’d be staying here after that first call to another school and congregation. I remember people standing up and applauding. And we all kind of sighed in relief,” he said.

When Gumm got a second call only a few weeks later, everyone knew it was only a matter of time when there would be that one call the Gumms couldn’t deny.

That final call came from Luther Prep, Matzke said.

“I kind of feared the worst, and at the same time, you know, maybe this is something that’s for the best,” he said. “Trinity is losing two dedicated, talented, called workers.”

But so much is added to the ministry, Matzke added.

“Thoughts started coming forward of the blessings that Joe is going to be to future called workers at Luther Prep and to all of the students,” he said. “The blessing of Annie to her new school and her talents she can take with her.”

Trinity also has a chance to benefit — from the new called workers that come in to replace the Gumms, Matzke said.

He was grateful to the Gumms for their service.

“We thank them for sharing their talents and their children’s talents. We thank you for becoming part of the Trinity family. The sadness we feel on their leaving, leaves no doubt of the effect they’ve had on us,” Matzke said.

Also at the Sunday service, Balge gave thanks for the new principal coming in, Justin Wasser, who will arrive in early July. Balge also thanked his own replacement, Pastor Micah Plocher and his wife Megan.

The Plochers’ installment will be July 12. The installment date for Wasser has not been determined.

The Gumms will move on June 21. Some heavier items, like beds, tables and a piano, still need to be moved. To find out how you can help, call the church and school at 232-3938. Office hours on Friday are 10 a.m. to noon.

To find out how to donate toward the Wassers’ moving expenses, call the church and school.