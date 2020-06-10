Local vigil held: They prayed for Floyd, those experiencing injustice and those affected by violence

On Thursday June 4, a peaceful prayer vigil was held in Madelia to honor the life of George Floyd, the man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, while Floyd was handcuffed face down in the street.

The vigil also recognized the violence, looting and destruction of property that has erupted – not only in Minneapolis, but in other cities across Minnesota and in other states. There has been a global response to the needless killing of Floyd and the circumstances surrounding his death. Those gathered also prayed for others, including police officers, who have been killed or hurt in these violent events across the nation. They prayed as well for those whose neighborhoods, homes, businesses and peace of mind have been destroyed as a result of Floyd’s death and the turbulent outbreaks of violence and unrest.

The vigil in Madelia was put together as a combined event by many concerned citizens in the community and held in Pastor Salim Kaderbhai’s front yard.

In the invitation on Facebook to come and join the event, the stipulations were made clear. Signs were to be focused on remembering George Floyd and asking for justice, accountability and change. No signs saying “anti-this or anti-that” were tolerated by the organizers. There was also no chanting allowed. This was not an anti-police rally, not an anti-government rally nor a political event of any kind. It was about people sharing in the pain and standing in solidarity for what they are witnessing and experiencing, all with peaceful and healing intentions.

