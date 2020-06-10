Hanska Women of Today salutes area 2020 graduates By Editor | June 10, 2020 | 0 Hanska Women of Today members Lisa Miller, Kelli Johnson, Courtney Jones and Arien Sell assembled 11 care packages for area 2020 senior graduates and delivered them on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Local vigil held: They prayed for Floyd, those experiencing injustice and those affected by violence June 10, 2020 | No Comments » Some summer events WILL happen! June 9, 2020 | No Comments »