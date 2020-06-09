Some summer events WILL happen!

File photo

Cross your fingers! Bounce houses, like the one seen here at last year’s Mudville Days, could make a return appearance for a scaled-down version of Mudville Days scheduled for later this summer.

By Lee Zion

The annual tractor pull won’t happen this year, but a scaled-down version of Mudville Days, scheduled for the same weekend, is going on. And so is the evening dance.

City Clerk Sandy Burger addressed members of the Lafayette City Council at their Monday evening meeting.

The meeting was held, for the first time in three months, in person — in the community center rather than the city office, and with everyone at least 6 feet apart. Previous meetings were phone-in only, due to state restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was this same pandemic that put several summer events on hold, including the county fair. But Burger said the firefighters plan to hold their annual street dance as usual.

Burger said there would still be some regulations. All attendees would be required to remain with their “family pods,” as she called them, while social distancing from all other family pods and social groups.

Another event that got the go-ahead Monday was a scaled-down version of Mudville Days. The council got an update from Kristen Chambers, the owner of Dave’s Place, the biggest sponsor of the event.

Chambers said that this Mudville Days event will be “all about the kids.” She plans to have three inflatable houses, staged either in front of Dave’s Place or in the grassy area by St. Gregory the Great Church.

There will also be a movie night during Mudville Days. Movies she plans to show over the summer include “Trolls,” “Spies in Disguise,” “Frozen II” and, on the weekend of Mudville Days, “Scooby Doo.”

Chambers said these events can go on — but everything has to be scaled back.

“Next year, we’ll go big, like we planned on this year. With all the rules and regulations, it’s not safe to do more,” she said.

For the events that are held, everything can be properly sanitized according to federal regulations, including the bounce houses, Chambers said.

Chambers added that she plans to talk to the Lions Club to help make things happen. The Lions meeting was held June 9, too late to make it into the June 11 edition of the Ledger.

For now, there will be no car cruise-ins and bike nights, as usually happens over the summer.

“We just can’t,” she said.

On a related note, Chambers mentioned that other cities have given businesses a discount on their liquor licenses for the three months they couldn’t open. The council agreed to give her a discount of $425 — the amount for the three months she could not run her bar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilwoman Sandie Peterson noted that $425 is not a huge amount for the city to forgo, but Chambers deserves the break.

“She’s been following all the guidelines, trying to stay afloat, and it’s not easy, I’m sure,” she said.

“And that one would be a huge one if we lost it,” Burger added.

Also, the continued pandemic sparked a council discussion on what city facilities could and could not be opened to the public. Until the statewide emergency is lifted, the city office will remain closed, and the community center cannot be used for public events, such as the pie social events usually held over the summer.

The playground — an outdoor facility — will be open, but with warning signs advising that the equipment is not sanitized. The baseball and softball fields can be used for practice only, and not organized games.

Buildings in the park, such as the bathrooms and the pop shack, will remain closed.

Councilman Scott Portner bristled over how long the closures had to continue.

“We can’t be hiding from this all our life. This is not going to go away,” he said. “It’s going to be here to stay; I’m sorry to say that.”

He suggested that the community center can be opened for certain events, such as the sewing club. Anyone who wants to rent the building would be required to sign a waiver so the city is not held liable.

The city will hold a special meeting later this month to discuss its COVID-19 preparedness plan. The meeting, at 7 p.m. June 29, will be at the community center but can also be attended by phone. Call the city before the meeting at 228-8241 for details.